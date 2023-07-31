Class 10 boy stabs classmate to death in Kanpur

KANPUR A Class 10 boy allegedly stabbed his classmate to death at an inter college in Bidhnoo area of suburban Kanpur on Monday morning. The 16-year-old accused was taken into custody and the police were questioning him about the motive behind the attack in the classroom, said Ankita Sharma, additional DCP.

The incident happened during the recess when a few students were in the classroom, eyewitnesses told cops. (Pic for representation)

The 16-year-old victim and the accused were in the same class. Around 11am, the latter jumped on his fellow student with a kitchen knife in his hand and repeatedly stabbed him in the neck, inflicting severe wounds before teachers and staff overpowered him.

The incident happened during the recess when a few students were in the classroom, eyewitnesses told cops. The victim was taken to the LLR hospital in a critical condition, but doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Being a juvenile, the student would be produced before the child welfare committee (CWC) before being sent to a juvenile home, said the additional DCP.

“I was at the gate when the students screamed about the attack. Some teachers and I rushed to the classroom. The boy was standing there and Nilendra was on the floor, listless,” said the principal of the school.

“The victim was losing a lot of blood; I rushed him to the hospital in my car but the doctors could not save him. A teacher informed the New Azad Nagar police post and the police took the accused student away,” he added.

The motive of the attack could not be established, but it emerged that both the students had a strained relationship. There had been arguments between them, and even fights in the past, students told police.

The accused was not cooperating during questioning, said a senior police officer, adding the school management was also involved in the investigation.