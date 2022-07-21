Class 12 student jumps into canal in Muzaffarnagar after tiff with family, untraceable

A 19-year-old school girl jumped into Ganga Canal on the outskirts of Bhopa town in Muzaffarnagar on Wednesday after having a quarrel with her family members, police said.

The girl, a student of class 12 in Morna town of Muzaffarnagar, is feared drowned as the police were not able to find the body till Thursday evening, circle officer of Bhopa area Girija Shankar said.

“Initial investigation revealed that the girl had some quarrel with her family on Wednesday. In fit of rage, she left the house along with her school bag and boarded a private bus. On reaching the Madhya Ganga Canal Bridge she got off the bus and jumped into the canal,” the CO said.

Two divers sitting near the canal side Kanwar camp (organised during the Kanwar Yatra) jumped into the canal but could not trace the girl due to strong water current. They, however, found her school bag.

The CO said the girl was identified through the Aadhaar card recovered from the school bag and her family members in Chachrauli village were informed.