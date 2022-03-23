Class 12 student’s body found in Agra, parents allege foul play

Agra: The body of a class 12 student of Agra University Model School was found lying in a pool of blood near a multi-storey building, some distance from the school, on Wednesday. His school bag was found on the third floor of the building. Police officials assured fair probe after his parents alleged some foul play.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The body of a class 12 student was found lying on the ground between two towers of a multi-storey building. The building houses an academy to train students aiming for IAS/PCS exams. The school is across the boundary,” informed SP City Vikas Kumar after visiting the spot.

Sources in University Model School revealed that the boy was good at studies but was not attending school since pre-board exams about a month ago. On Wednesday, he was dropped by his father at the school gate but CCTV footage revealed that he did not go to school.

Parents of the boy alleged foul play behind the death and created ruckus at SN Medical College and Hospital where the body was rushed. Police said the body had been sent for post mortem examination and probe was on.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}