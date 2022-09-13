Class 9 girl falls ill after ‘teachers scold her’
The girl’s mother alleged that she received a call from the school to come over as her daughter had developed some health complications. Her mother alleged that the teachers had scolded her daughter after which she went into shock.
A class 9 girl of a prominent school developed health complications and was rushed to a private hospital after she was allegedly scolded by her teachers for not completing homework and getting zero marks in one of the subjects in a recently held unit test.
The girl’s father, Pankaj Mishra, said, “We rushed her to a private hospital where she is undergoing treatment. Teachers from the school too visited the hospital.” He claimed that teachers have assured that such things would not be repeated.
The girl’s mother alleged that she received a call from the school to come over as her daughter had developed some health complications. Her mother alleged that the teachers had scolded her daughter after which she went into shock.
City Montessori School spokesperson, Rishi Khanna said, “The child scored zero in a subject in unit test and got panicked to see her marks. She was brought in the incharge’s room; teachers tried to calm her down and gave her first aid. She was treated with utmost care and affection. No teacher scolded her. Thereafter her parents were called to take her home.”
-
On hunt for Ahmednagar man killed and dumped in Godavari: police
The Ahmednagar police have launched a massive search operation of a 31-year-old man who was killed for eloping with a 19-year-old woman. The couple -- Deepak Barde and Saniya Shaikh – eloped from their hometown Srirampur, Ahmednagar, in the last week of July and returned in the first week of August. Deepak father Ravsaheb Dada Barde filed a missing person's complaint at Supa police station, in Srirampur, on August 31.
-
Motorcycle-borne men shoot at woman in outer Delhi, probe on
Two bike-borne men shot at a 55-year-old woman in front of The woman, Santara (single name)'s daughter and granddaughter outside their home in outer Delhi on Monday night, police said. The woman, Santara (single name), had come to meet her daughter at her house in Prakash Vihar near Shahabad Dairy just minutes before she was shot in the abdomen, police said. Five teams have been formed to identify and nab the assailants, police said.
-
2 men kill Delhi store owner over PayTM balance, arrested
A 58-year-old footwear store owner was stabbed to death at his shop near south Delhi's Jamia Nagar by two men who saw his PayTM balance on his mobile phone, police said on Tuesday, adding that his assailants have been arrested. Police identified the two suspects as Mehraj Alam, 32, and Taufiq Kalam, 21, both residents of Muzaffarpur in Bihar. Alam and Kalam were hired to paint Ahmad's house in Shaheen Bagh.
-
Man booked for creating fake social media profile of IPS officer
A suspect has been booked at Sector 113 police station in Noida for allegedly creating a fake profile of an Indian Police Service officer on social media on Tuesday. Harish Chander, the deputy commissioner of police (Noida) informed that an FIR under Section 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code and other relevant sections of the Information Technology Act were registered on Tuesday against the suspect, identified as a resident of Jalaun, Rishi Saini.
-
SP likely to re-elect Akhilesh as party chief for third term next month
Samajwadi Party national president Akhilesh Yadav was most likely to be re-elected for the third consecutive term for the next five years at the party's national convention likely to be held sometime next month, said a senior SP leader aware of the development. Patry's Uttar Pradesh unit chief Naresh Uttam Patel was also likely to retain his post, the SP leader added. The SP is currently busy with its membership drive.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics