Class 9 girl falls ill after ‘teachers scold her’

A class 9 girl of a prominent school developed health complications and was rushed to a private hospital after she was allegedly scolded by her teachers for not completing homework and getting zero marks in one of the subjects in a recently held unit test.

The girl’s father, Pankaj Mishra, said, “We rushed her to a private hospital where she is undergoing treatment. Teachers from the school too visited the hospital.” He claimed that teachers have assured that such things would not be repeated.

The girl’s mother alleged that she received a call from the school to come over as her daughter had developed some health complications. Her mother alleged that the teachers had scolded her daughter after which she went into shock.

City Montessori School spokesperson, Rishi Khanna said, “The child scored zero in a subject in unit test and got panicked to see her marks. She was brought in the incharge’s room; teachers tried to calm her down and gave her first aid. She was treated with utmost care and affection. No teacher scolded her. Thereafter her parents were called to take her home.”