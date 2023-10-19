CM: 1.25 cr families in UP to be given ownership of leased land by December

AGRA Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday said that 1.25 crore families in Uttar Pradesh will be given ownership rights of leased land under the PM Svamitva Yojana by December 2023. He targeted the previous government in the state before 2017 for “neglecting the rights of people belonging to the Schedule Caste.”

The CM at the Scheduled Caste/Tribe Conference at Numaish Maidan in Aligarh. (Sourced)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The CM said this while addressing the Scheduled Caste/Tribe Conference organised at Numaish Maidan in Aligarh. He inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for 208 development projects worth ₹497 crore for Aligarh district and distributed certificates to the beneficiaries of various schemes.

“Under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the nation has embarked on a remarkable journey of transformation and development over the past nine and a half years,” said Adityanath.

The CM emphasized that economic progress should be measured not by the prosperity of those at the pinnacle of society, but by the advancement of the most underprivileged.

“We align ourselves with the ideals instilled by Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay,” he said.

Adityanath pointed out the substantial improvements in the lives of individuals belonging to Scheduled Castes and Tribes.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Before 2017, SC/ST people used to face identity crises. They no longer grapple with identity crises due to the combined efforts of the double-engine government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The government’s efforts are dedicated towards realizing the harmonious society envisioned by Baba Saheb Bhimrao Ambedkar throughout the country, exemplifying the essence of Ek Bharat, Shreshta Bharat,” he said.

He added: “In cases where individuals belonging to SC/ST are residing on land that does not fall under the reserved category, the double engine government will take steps to grant them a lease of that land for constructing a house. For those on reserved category land, we will ensure suitable arrangements for their rehabilitation, including the provision of additional land. It is our unwavering commitment that the administration will not partake in any endeavours to uproot impoverished and marginalized individuals from the SC/ST as the double engine government steadfastly stands by your side.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He said the construction of the grand Ram temple in Ayodhya was going on and there had been significant transformations at Baba Vishwanath Dham. “The sacred birthplace of Maharishi Valmiki is being revitalized in Lalpur, and substantial beautification projects are being carried out at the holy birthplace of Sant Ravidas,” Adityanath said.

He also elaborated on various schemes, such as PM Vishwakarma, Vishwakarma Shram Samman, Mukhyamantri Samuhik Vivah Yojana, Kanya Sumangala, and Farmers Accident Insurance, aimed at integrating the marginalized and impoverished into the state’s mainstream.

The CM said there were 75 lakh families in the state who had been provided possession of land where they resided, and by December 2023, 1.25 crore families of UP will be given ownership rights of leased land under the PM Svamitva Yojana.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The CM praised the Prime Minister’s commitment to transforming places associated with Baba Saheb into revered pilgrimage sites, be it in Mau, Delhi, or Mumbai, or in Nagpur’s Deeksha Bhoomi. “All these locations have been established as Panch Tirtha,” he said.

He also pointed out that Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar International Centre was being established in Lucknow, offering scholarships to SC/ST youth for higher education and competitive examinations.

The CM also oversaw the ongoing construction of Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh State University in Aligarh. During his inspection, he provided specific instructions to ensure the university’s timely completion without any compromise on the construction quality.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON