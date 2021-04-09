CM: Provide help to disaster-affected people in timely manner

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday directed officers to provide all possible help and relief to people affected by any disaster in a timely manner. Extra vigil should be maintained keeping in mind fire accidents during the summer season. Fire stations should be kept fully active in all districts, he said.

The chief minister was reviewing the disaster relief work at a high-level meeting held at his official residence.

He directed officers to distribute the compensation amount admissible to the affected people within 24-hours in case of fire incidents.

“In case of fire due to electric wire, power corporation should distribute relief amount to the victims within 24-hours. In case of fire in field barn, mandi parishad should distribute relief amount to the affected farmers within 24-hours through the district administration. The district administration should provide relief money to the affected people in 12-hours if a house is burnt due to fire,” Yogi said.

The chief minister said, the relief commissioner’s office should actively work to provide relief to the disaster-affected people. The coordination and contact with the concerned district administration should be maintained. The report of fire and storm events should be made available to the chief minister’s office regularly by the relief commissioner’s office, he said.

The meeting was attended by chief secretary RK Tiwari, director general of police, Hitesh C Awasthi, additional chief secretary MSME and information Navneet Sehgal, additional chief secretary chief minister, SP Goyal, additional chief secretary health, Amit Mohan Prasad, additional chief secretary panchayati raj and rural development, Manoj Kumar Singh, principal secretary chief minister and information, Sanjay Prasad, relief commissioner, Ranveer Prasad and information director Shishir.