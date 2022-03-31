CM to flag off ‘School Chalo Abhiyan’ from Shravasti on April 4

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath will launch the ‘School Chalo Abhiyan’ across the state from Shravasti, the district with the lowest literacy rate, on April 4.

During a meeting with officials on Thursday, the chief minister issued directions that main focus of the drive should be on the districts with low literacy rate.

“All teachers should go on a door-to-door visit and meet the parents and motivate children to come to school,” said Yogi.

The chief minister said all MLAs as well as officials should adopt one school each for its holistic development.

The CM directed officials to pay special attention towards districts like Shravasti, Bahraich, Balrampur, Badaun and Rampur, where literacy rate was low and run an extensive campaign.

The CM further gave instructions to transform all the schools of Basic Education Council under Operation Kayakalp.

“Every primary school in the state must be equipped with all basic facilities. For this, private institutions, alumni of the schools should be contacted. CSR (corporate social responsibility) should be also approached.

Arrangements for drinking water, toilets, smart classes and furniture should be ensured in every school. Also, there should be arrangements for uniforms, shoes and socks,” he said.

The chief minister also asked officials to run a time-bound campaign for posting of teachers in every school of the Basic Education Council.