CM unveils ‘Shatabdi Stambh’ to mark 100 yrs of Lucknow zoo

LUCKNOW Only two zoological parks came up in Uttar Pradesh between 1947 and 2017 (in Lucknow and Kanpur) and now the third one was established in Gorakhpur with the aim of promoting eco-tourism and create awareness towards protecting wildlife and nature, said chief minister Yogi Adityanath during the centenary celebrations of Nawab Wajid Ali Shah Zoological Garden here on Monday.

The CM unveiled the ‘Shatabdi Stambh’ (centenary pillar) on the Lucknow zoo campus and released a postal stamp and a centenary souvenir to mark the occasion. A centenary year book of the zoo and another book titled ‘Chitron Mein Chidiyaghar’ (the zoo in pictures) were also released by him.

Yogi Adityanath honoured those who made significant contributions to wildlife conservation, adopted animals on the zoo campus and distributed prizes to students who won in various competitions such as ‘mobiliography’, still photography, street plays, slogan writing, face painting, recitation, quiz, drawing and painting.

Aishna Singh was felicitated by the CM for adopting Himalayan Bear and Saras. A Class 10 student at the Millennium school, she paid the adoption amount from her last three years’ savings.

Emphasising on the need to protect wildlife for maintaining ecological balance, the CM said, “It is essential for human beings and animals to co-exist harmoniously in order to preserve nature. Just as the life of a human being is important, so is the life of an animal.”

“I would like to extend my best wishes to the forest department for successfully planting over 100 crore saplings, which is a record in itself,” he added.

“During the pandemic period, not only did we save lives of people, but also worked to save wild animals who got infected at the Lion Safari, Etawah,” said Yogi.

The CM termed the plantation of 100 crore saplings in 5 years as a major achievement. “No wild animal wants to hurt human beings unless it feels threatened. When we interfere in animals’ life for our own interest, they react and cross boundaries in a natural manner,” he added.

“Our state has immense potential for eco-tourism and we are working towards promotion of such areas,” he said mentioning that the department of forest and tourism can come together for the purpose.

NAMING OF NEW MEMBERS

During the function, four lion cubs and two leopard cubs were given names. Three male lion cubs were named Tiger Sherkhan, Abhi and Simba and one female cub was named Sakshi. One male leopard cub was given the name Tejas and a female cub was named Bhawani.

The forest department will prepare a plan for establishing new zoos in Meerut and Moradabad districts as land appropriate for mini zoos was available here.

“A plan will soon be submitted as the nod has been given by the state government in this regard,” said Manoj Singh, additional chief secretary, forest department while speaking at the function.