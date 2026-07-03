CM Yogi Adityanath inaugurates Mango Festival in Lucknow: From Modi Mango to Yogiraj, this aam fest has khaas varieties

The three-day Mango festival 2026 was inaugurated by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at the Indira Gandhi Pratishthan in Lucknow on Friday. The 800 varieties of mangoes have become a centre of attraction due to their names, shape, colour and sizes.

Mango festival underway at the Indira Gandhi Pratishthan in Lucknow (Photo: Deepak Gupta/HT)

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The names that caught attention included Modi Mango, Yogiraj, Pratibha, Banana Mango, Aam Apple, Coconut Mango, Badamgiri, Gulab Khas, Desi Alphonso, Haathi Jhool, Red Ivory and Brunei King.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath displaying the jumbo size Haathi Jhool variety

Uttar Pradesh contributes 28 per cent of the country’s mango production, with cultivation occurring in 75 districts, said CM Yogi.

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{{^usCountry}} “Malihabad’s Dussehri is very famous, people only know this, along with varieties like Langra and Safeda, but there are so many varieties within Dussehri alone that people rarely get to see,” says Mahesh Kumar, a seller from Hardoi. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Malihabad’s Dussehri is very famous, people only know this, along with varieties like Langra and Safeda, but there are so many varieties within Dussehri alone that people rarely get to see,” says Mahesh Kumar, a seller from Hardoi. {{/usCountry}}

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It is not just the varieties of mangoes that are on sale; a large variety of mango products and by-products are also available. These include pickles, chutneys, aampapad, aamras, murabbas, kulfis, kheer, barfi, kunafa, and more.

Avantika who runs a cloud kitchen serving bun-kebabs and mango dahi baras

Avantika Tripathi, who runs a cloud kitchen, is serving mango dahi baras along with other curated delicacies. “Such events give us the opportunity to curate specialised delicacies, and since the mango is the king of fruits, we can do so much with it,” she says.

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