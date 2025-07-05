Mango festival: Dy CM Pathak highlights UP’s lead in mango production, fetes farmers

Deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak on Saturday said Uttar Pradesh is a leader in mango production and the state government is committed to connecting horticulture farmers with scientific knowledge, modern techniques and market access to double their income. UP deputy CM Brajesh Pathak and state horticulture and agricultural exports minister Dinesh Pratap Singh at the Uttar Pradesh Mango Festival-2025 in Lucknow on July 5. (Sourced)

Inaugurating the technical session on the second day of the Uttar Pradesh Mango Festival-2025 at Avadh Shilpgram here, he said the event was an important step in that direction. The government, he added, was running several schemes to promote mango quality, processing and exports.

Along with minister for horticulture, agricultural exports, marketing and foreign trade Dinesh Pratap Singh, Pathak also visited the exhibition of mango varieties on display, including Dussehri, Langra, Chausa, Totapari, Amrapali and Mallika, along with several local and hybrid types. He interacted with growers about cultivation methods, technical challenges and market-related issues.

“The mango festival is not just about showcasing the taste and variety of our mangoes. It is about empowering our farmers, promoting innovation in horticulture, and creating new avenues of income for growers,” he said. On the occasion, the deputy CM felicitated farmers selected for their innovative practices and outstanding contributions to mango cultivation.

He presented them with mementos and certificates, applauding their efforts. Despite limited resources, these farmers adopted new techniques and strengthened their livelihoods, becoming an inspiration for others, Pathak said. “The government is also extending support to mango farmers through cold storage facilities, training programmes and financial assistance,” the deputy CM added.