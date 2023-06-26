Yogi inspects ongoing projects in Vrindavan

Agra Chief minister Yogi Adityanath inspected the ongoing development works, including a sewer project, in Vrindavan on Sunday and instructed officials to complete the work at the earliest. The chief minister left for NOIDA after a night stay in Mathura.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath meeting party leaders in Vrindavan on Sunday. (HT)

The chief minister had arrived in Agra on Saturday afternoon and had a busy day. He was scheduled to visit Sri Bankey Behari Temple on Sunday but the plan changed at the last minute and he did not visit the temple in Vrindavan.

After the local inspection on Sunday morning, the chief minister went to the tourism facilitation centre in Vrindavan to interact with the saints and sages. Yogi inquired about their well-being and discussed the ongoing projects in Mathura. He also had refreshments with them.

During the interaction, Yogi Adityanath expressed his commitment to develop the Braj region and to ensure the safety of its pilgrimage sites. Uttar Pradesh Braj Teerth Vikas Parishad was constituted to accelerate the development of the region and currently, a number of developmental projects are underway in Braj region.

Prior to the inspection, Yogi also planted saplings on university guest house premises.

Earlier on Saturday night, Yogi inaugurated and watched the newly introduced laser-cum-light and sound show at Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi in Mathura. This laser show was performed at a location facing Bhagwat Bhawan after closure of ‘darshan’ at Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi in late evening hours.

Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi is the site known as birthplace of Lord Krishna who was born here in a prison cell to mother Devki and father Vasudev held captive by Kans, the then ruler of Mathura.

The chief minister also inaugurated the newly constructed office of Uttar Pradesh Braj Teerth Vikas Parishad and presided over the sixth Board meeting at the new office.

