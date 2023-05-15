Provide financial aid to people suffering from serious diseases, CM Yogi tells officials

GORAKHPUR Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday instructed officials to send applications seeking financial assistance for the treatment of patients suffering from severe diseases to the government at the earliest.

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath offers Annaprashan to a six-month-old baby girl during his visit to Gorakhnath temple, in Gorakhpur on Monday. (ANI Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“People suffering from serious illnesses would be treated in the best hospitals and their weak economic conditions would not be an obstacle,” he said during the Janata Darshan held in front of the Mahant Digvijaynath Smriti Bhavan at Gorakhnath temple.

Most of the attendees had sought financial support for treatment of serious diseases. The CM approached the visitors one by one, went through their applications and handed over the applications to officials concerned with instructions.

YOGI PERFORMS RUDRABHISHEK

Earlier in the morning, Yogi Adityanath performed Rudrabhishek at Mansarovar temple near the Gorakhnath temple. He prayed to Lord Shiva for the well being of mankind and offered five kalash (urns) to girls to mark the beginning of the Kalash Yatra.

The chief minister saw a girl child standing amid the scorching heat on the Gorakhnath temple premises. When he asked her why she had come, the girl said she was there to see him (CM). Adityanath blessed the girl and served her food.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Annaprashan

Yogi Adityanath, who is also the Gorakshpeethadhishwar or the chief priest of the Gorakhnath Temple, performed the ‘annaprashan’ (rice ceremony) for the daughter of a physically challenged sanitation employee at Goraknath temple and served meal to the girl child. He conducted the ceremony that marks an infant’s first intake of food other than milk.

The employee, Vivek Sharma, said it was an auspicious occasion for his family that his daughter got to have kheer from the hands of the chief priest. (Inputs from agency)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON