CM Yogi announces road safety campaign launch from Wednesday

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday announced the launch of a state-wide road safety campaign from May 18.

He also directed officers concerned to initiate measures to correct unscientific and poorly designed speed breakers on the roads, according to a statement released by the state government.

“Unscientific and poorly designed speed breakers make for a bumpy ride and frequently cause accidents also. While speed breakers are necessary for road safety, they become counter-productive if they are not laid in a scientific manner. Poor design of speed breakers on roads becomes a factor in accidents every day. The government must pay special attention in this direction in order to control such cases,” the CM said at a Team-9 meeting. Team 9 comprises of a group of senior state government officers.

The CM also asked the officers that buses that don’t meet the prescribed standards should not be allowed to ply on the road, as per a government statement.

“In view of the wider importance of road safety, an action plan for awareness campaign should be prepared in coordination with the departments like police, traffic, basic education, secondary education, technical education, higher education, transport, urban development, PWD among others,” the CM ordered.

“After having a discussion with the public representatives and officials of all the urban bodies of the state on the action plan, we will begin the road safety campaign on May 18,” he added.

The CM also said that aspects like road engineering, enforcement, trauma care and public awareness should also be included in the campaign.

Special emphasis will be on creating awareness among students in basic and secondary schools regarding traffic rules. The CM said that the children should be made fully aware of road safety measures from the very beginning.

“Principals/headmasters/representatives of the university should be trained in relation to traffic rules. The schools must hold meetings with parents and ‘prabhat pheri’ should be taken out by school children to create awareness on road safety”, he said.

Yogi Adityanath also asked officers concerned to engage in extensive fire-safety inspection and review of all multistorey buildings, hospitals, shopping complexes etc. He asked the officers to ensure that fire stations are alert and ready all the time.

He asked the Team-9 officers to ensure all the preparation in time for the forthcoming third groundbreaking ceremony for the investment summit on June 3.

Regarding the Covid-19 pandemic, Yogi said that in the last 24 hours the state has recorded a total of 138 fresh cases of infection and a total of 1,097 active cases of Covid across the state. The state has so far administered over 32 crore doses of Covid vaccine