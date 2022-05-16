CM Yogi announces road safety campaign launch from Wednesday
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday announced the launch of a state-wide road safety campaign from May 18.
He also directed officers concerned to initiate measures to correct unscientific and poorly designed speed breakers on the roads, according to a statement released by the state government.
“Unscientific and poorly designed speed breakers make for a bumpy ride and frequently cause accidents also. While speed breakers are necessary for road safety, they become counter-productive if they are not laid in a scientific manner. Poor design of speed breakers on roads becomes a factor in accidents every day. The government must pay special attention in this direction in order to control such cases,” the CM said at a Team-9 meeting. Team 9 comprises of a group of senior state government officers.
The CM also asked the officers that buses that don’t meet the prescribed standards should not be allowed to ply on the road, as per a government statement.
“In view of the wider importance of road safety, an action plan for awareness campaign should be prepared in coordination with the departments like police, traffic, basic education, secondary education, technical education, higher education, transport, urban development, PWD among others,” the CM ordered.
“After having a discussion with the public representatives and officials of all the urban bodies of the state on the action plan, we will begin the road safety campaign on May 18,” he added.
The CM also said that aspects like road engineering, enforcement, trauma care and public awareness should also be included in the campaign.
Special emphasis will be on creating awareness among students in basic and secondary schools regarding traffic rules. The CM said that the children should be made fully aware of road safety measures from the very beginning.
“Principals/headmasters/representatives of the university should be trained in relation to traffic rules. The schools must hold meetings with parents and ‘prabhat pheri’ should be taken out by school children to create awareness on road safety”, he said.
Yogi Adityanath also asked officers concerned to engage in extensive fire-safety inspection and review of all multistorey buildings, hospitals, shopping complexes etc. He asked the officers to ensure that fire stations are alert and ready all the time.
He asked the Team-9 officers to ensure all the preparation in time for the forthcoming third groundbreaking ceremony for the investment summit on June 3.
Regarding the Covid-19 pandemic, Yogi said that in the last 24 hours the state has recorded a total of 138 fresh cases of infection and a total of 1,097 active cases of Covid across the state. The state has so far administered over 32 crore doses of Covid vaccine
Ludhiana | CMC Foundation awards 17 fellowships
Christian Medical College-Foundation for Advancement of International Medical Education and Research awarded 17 fellowships to senior faculty of medical colleges at its 17th annual international fellowship programme in health professions education and leadership. The convocation was preceded by the poster presentation by 2020 and 2021 fellows on their research projects in medical education. Chief guest Madhuri Kanitkar, vice-chancellor of Maharashtra University of Health Sciences, Nashik, Lieutenant General (retired), awarded the fellowships.
Sincere efforts needed to make India ‘Jagatguru’ by following ideals of Gautam Buddha: Mayawati
Bahujan Samaj Party national president Mayawati, while extending her greetings on Buddha Purnima on Monday, said there was a need to rise above all kinds of malice and narrow-mindedness and put together sincere efforts to make the country a 'Jagatguru' (world leader) by following the ideals of Gautam Buddha. “This will be a true tribute to Tathagata Gautam Buddha,” she said.
Two brothers arrested for gang-raping 20-year-old woman
Mumbai: Two brothers were arrested on Sunday for allegedly sexually assaulting a 20-year-old woman at knifepoint. Dharavi police station, PI, Pradeep Salekar said, “The two brothers entered the house in a broad daylight and raped her at knifepoint. The woman had come to Mumbai just two months ago.” Cops then arrested Nilesh Chauhan, 20, a resident of Vile-Parle and his brother Anil Chauhan, 19. The accused had come for a relative's marriage in Dharavi and stayed there for three days.
Ludhiana | GADVASU holds monthly seminar for dairy farmers
Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU) organised a monthly seminar for dairy farmers to tackle different diseases in livestock owing to imbalance in nutrients. The seminar was held at Farmer Information Centre of the university and 45 farmers associated with Progressive Livestock Farmers Association participated in the seminar. Professor Dr Parminder Singh shared information for keeping input costs at a minimum level. The next seminar that will be held on June 9.
At 40.8 degrees Celsius, Pune sees warmest day of May 2022
Pune reported the warmest day of May this year as Shivajinagar recorded day temperature of 40.8 degrees Celsius, 4.1 degrees warmer than normal, on Monday. Along with Shivajinagar, Lohegaon reported day temperature at 40.5 degrees Celsius, which was also 3.5 degrees warmer than normal, on Monday. On Sunday, parts of Vidarbha reported heatwave-like conditions. The highest maximum temperature reported across Maharashtra on Monday was at 44.1 degrees Celsius at Akola in Vidarbha.
