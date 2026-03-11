CM Yogi assures normal fuel supply, warns against artificial shortage

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday directed officials to ensure that no artificial shortage of petrol or diesel or panic situation develops anywhere in the state, stating that supply and distribution of petroleum products remain normal across Uttar Pradesh, according to a press release issued by the chief minister’s media cell. CM Yogi Adityanath directs officials to prevent hoarding, monitor distribution closely and ensure no panic situation develops anywhere. (Sourced)

The chief minister reviewed the availability of petroleum products during a meeting held through video conferencing to assess law and order and administrative preparedness ahead of upcoming festivals and the police recruitment examination.

Officials informed him that there was currently no shortage of petrol or diesel in the state and that supply and distribution were functioning smoothly.

Yogi Adityanath asked the food and civil supplies department and district authorities to remain vigilant and ensure the public does not face inconvenience. He directed officials to closely monitor fuel supply networks and conduct regular field inspections.

The chief minister said no attempt should be allowed to create panic among the public or an artificial crisis regarding fuel availability. He warned that strict action would be taken against anyone found involved in hoarding or black marketing.

Review of upcoming festivals and events

During the meeting, Yogi Adityanath also reviewed preparations for upcoming events and festivals, including Alvida Namaz on March 13, the sub inspector recruitment examination scheduled for March 14 and 15, and the beginning of Chaitra Navratri from March 19, besides the possibility of Eid-ul-Fitr on March 20 or 21.

He directed officials to ensure strict vigilance and coordination so that all events are conducted peacefully and in a harmonious atmosphere. The chief minister said no new traditions should be permitted during religious programmes and that any anti-social or anti-national activities should be dealt with under a zero-tolerance policy.

Arrangements for recruitment examination

Reviewing arrangements for the sub-inspector recruitment examination to be conducted by the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB), Yogi Adityanath said more than 1.575 million candidates are registered to appear in the examination. The test will be conducted in four shifts at 1,090 centres across the state.

He asked officials to ensure smooth traffic management and proper arrangements for the large number of candidates expected to travel from different districts. Stressing that the sanctity and confidentiality of the examination must not be compromised, the chief minister directed authorities to maintain close monitoring and keep the intelligence network alert.

Officials were also instructed to maintain continuous surveillance on social media to counter rumours or misleading information promptly and ensure that Police Response Vehicle (PRV-112) units remain deployed outside each examination centre.

Navratri preparations reviewed

The chief minister also reviewed preparations for the upcoming Chaitra Navratri and directed authorities to ensure adequate security, crowd management, cleanliness and drinking water facilities at major temples expected to witness a large number of devotees.

Senior administrative and police officers, including divisional commissioners, district magistrates, senior police officials and other state government officers, attended the meeting via video conferencing.