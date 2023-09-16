CM Yogi assures steel companies about security of investment

Lucknow: Chief minister Yogi Adityanath said on Friday that Uttar Pradesh had become an integral part of the country’s development journey and assured steel companies on security of their investment.

CM Yogi at the ISA Steel Infra Build Summit organised by the Indian Steel Association. (Pic for representation)

Addressing the gathering at the ISA Steel Infra Build Summit organised by the Indian Steel Association, the chief minister said: “Uttar Pradesh offers an excellent environment for investment.”

“The Uttar Pradesh government guarantees investors security of their investments and is ready to provide all kind of support,” Yogi assured owners and top officials of steel companies present at the summit.

“Uttar Pradesh has the largest single-window platform for investment in the country. The state has introduced policies for 25 sectors. Monitoring of the MOUs signed with the state government is being done through the Nivesh Sarathi portal,” said the CM.

On the development work in Bundelkhand region, the CM said: “The Bundelkhand region which was once considered an economically backward area of the state, is today most favoured destination for investors.”

Yogi Adityanath also said that significant work was being done in the infrastructure sector in the state.

He also informed that the Ganga Expressway project would be completed by 2025.

Prominent among those present at the event were industrial development minister Nand Gopal Gupta, chief secretary Durga Shankar Mishra, infrastructure and industrial development commissioner Manoj Kumar Singh, president of the Indian Steel Association Dilip Oommen, chairman of Steel Authority of India Amarendra Prakash and others.

Proposal to be finalised for state govt

The Indian Steel Association will send a proposal to the state government with details about entrepreneurs willing to set up their steel processing units in the state.

“In the next fortnight, a proposal will be sent to the state government. We will convene a meeting and finalise the proposal,” said Alok Sahay, secretary general, Indian Steel Association.

The proposal will also have details of what investors want from the state government.