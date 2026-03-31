After the declaration of results of the PCS Examination-2024 conducted by the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC), chief minister Yogi Adityanath congratulated the successful candidates through the social media platform X. CM Yogi congratulates successful candidates of PCS-2024

In his message, CM Yogi described the success as the result of the candidates’ hard work, discipline and continuous efforts.

CM wrote that achieving success in a prestigious examination like PCS is a testament to the candidates’ dedication and commitment. Extending his best wishes for the bright future of all selected candidates, he expressed confidence that they will actively contribute to the development of the state with their talent and integrity.

Administrative service is not merely about attaining a position, but a powerful means of public service. In this regard, selected candidates are expected to discharge their responsibilities with complete honesty, sensitivity, and accountability, while prioritising the resolution of public grievances.

The chief minister also appreciated the functioning of the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission in his message. He stated that the examination was conducted with transparency, fairness, and integrity, which has further strengthened the confidence of youth in competitive examinations.

While conveying his best wishes to all successful candidates, the CM said that they should make public service the foundation of their conduct and perform their role with full dedication in building a “New Uttar Pradesh.”