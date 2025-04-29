CM Yogi hails ODOP as nat’l movement, credits MSMEs for 40L jobs

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said the One District One Product (ODOP) initiative has grown into a national movement promoting local craftsmanship and self-reliance, with over 40 lakh people gaining employment following the revival of the MSME (micro, small and medium enterprises) sector in Uttar Pradesh. CM says state’s economic journey anchored by reforms, investment, and tourism push (Sourced)

“Earlier, Chinese goods dominated our markets. Today, people proudly gift ODOP items,” the CM said during a TV programme in Lucknow, pointing to a shift in consumer sentiment and the initiative’s growing reach nationwide.

He stated that the ODOP campaign, originally launched to promote unique products from each district, has become a symbol of Swadeshi and local pride, helping position the state’s micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) at the forefront of economic recovery post-pandemic.

Touching upon the state’s economic progress, CM Yogi said U.P. had received investment proposals worth ₹40 lakh crore, compared to ₹4.67 lakh crore in 2017. “This is the result of consistent reforms, improved law and order, and a transparent single-window system,” he added.

The CM reiterated that the state’s economy, which was ranked seventh in the country in 2017, now stands as the second-largest and is working towards becoming a $1 trillion economy by 2029.

Yogi said the state now boasts India’s largest expressway network and the highest number of operational metro systems, in addition to the country’s first rapid rail service and a functioning inland waterway. “U.P. is leading in over 45 central schemes and has become a symbol of new India’s aspirations,” he said.

Referring to the period before 2017, the CM said previous governments lacked a development agenda and were driven by narrow caste-based politics. “Governments before 2017 were influenced by the mafia. Riots were common. They disrupted schemes and resisted reforms,” he said.

He added that the current administration had ensured a riot-free and mafia-free environment where investors are no longer threatened and the public celebrate festivals without fear.

The CM said his government had taken steps to include historically deprived communities such as the Musahars, Kols, Sahariyas, Buksas, and Tharus into the mainstream. “These groups were denied land, housing, and even basic citizenship rights. Today, they are part of the state’s development journey. We have built 56 lakh homes across all communities,” he added.

Speaking about the state’s tourism growth, the CM said spiritual destinations had attracted record footfall. “Where only a few lakh tourists came earlier, over 66 crore devotees visited during the last Mahakumbh. This year, the total number of visitors may cross 100 crore,” he said, attributing the surge to improved connectivity, cleanliness, and facilities at religious sites.

Yogi Adityanath said the state had transformed rural sanitation. “The garbage heaps of the past are gone. Sanitation services, toilets, and disease control measures now reach every village” he said.

“This is a new Uttar Pradesh—unstoppable and unyielding—marching ahead in line with the PM’s vision of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas,” he concluded.