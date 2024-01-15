CM Yogi inaugurates Makar Sankranti Mela at Gorakhnath temple

GORAKHPUR The famous month-long Makar Sankranti Mela at Gorakhnath temple started on Sunday after inauguration by chief minister Yogi Adityanath who served khichdi to children and extended blessings to devotees in queue to offer khichdi. UP CM Yogi Adityanath inaugurates a cloth bag vending machine at Gorakhnath temple on Sunday. (HT)

Yogi will perform special rituals on Monday before offering khichdi and pray for the well-being of every citizen and prosperity of the nation.

As per custom, the khichdi of the Nepal king would be offered first.

On Sunday morning, the CM flagged off sanitation vehicles to mark the starting of the week-long cleanliness drive that kept the district and municipal corporation officials on their toes to make the mela a waste-free event.

Municipal commissioner Gaurav Sogarwal said a complete ban on polythene had been imposed on mela premises and six stalls were set up to provide devotees cotton bags on pushing coins of ₹10 .Apart from this, 200 sanitation employees had been deployed for round the clock cleanliness.

There was tight security from Sunday morning with deployment of Anti Terrorist Squad Jawans at entry gate of the temple.

The entire area has been divided into four super zones, 20 sub zones and 25 sectors with deployment of 3115 cops and PAC jawans.Though footfall of devotees started on Saturday evening, with improvement in weather on Sunday afternoon a huge rush was seen at the temple to perform rituals. The mela would continue for a month as devotees from Bihar , Nepal and other states would reach here.

Temple administration and district authorities have made special arrangements of night shelters for devotees. The municipal corporation is providing free WiFi service to devotees and police personnel are strictly managing the crowd that is set to increase on Monday. Abdur Rahman