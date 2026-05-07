CM Yogi launches Census 2027, calls it foundation of inclusive development

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath formally launched the first phase of Census 2027 in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday.

CM Yogi Adityanath said census is a medium to ensure that the last person in society also becomes an equal participant in the stream of development. (File)

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At a programme held at his official residence, the chief minister launched the house-listing and housing census exercise with the motto: “Hamari Janganana, Hamara Vikas”.

“Census is not merely a count of population, but a strong foundation for holistic, inclusive and well-planned development,” Adityanath said.

He said the present era is driven by data-based decisions, and accurate data obtained from the census plays an important role in the effective implementation of infrastructure, education, healthcare, social security and various public welfare schemes.

“Census is a medium to ensure that the last person in society also becomes an equal participant in the stream of development,” the chief minister said.

“Under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, digital census is being conducted in the country for the first time. In the first phase, work related to house listing and housing census will be carried out. Citizens have been given the option of self-enumeration from May 7 to May 21 and can upload their details on the digital platform themselves. Thereafter, during field operations, census personnel will conduct door-to-door surveys,” he added.

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{{^usCountry}} The chief minister said that enumeration of every individual will be carried out in the second phase. He pointed out that caste enumeration has also been included in Census 2027 and villages located in forest areas will be covered for the first time. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The chief minister said that enumeration of every individual will be carried out in the second phase. He pointed out that caste enumeration has also been included in Census 2027 and villages located in forest areas will be covered for the first time. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “Real-time data is extremely important today. Through digital technology, the census process has been made more transparent, effective and faster,” he said, adding that a dedicated census portal has been developed for continuous monitoring of work up to village and ward levels. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Real-time data is extremely important today. Through digital technology, the census process has been made more transparent, effective and faster,” he said, adding that a dedicated census portal has been developed for continuous monitoring of work up to village and ward levels. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Adityanath said Uttar Pradesh’s estimated population is around 25.70 crore. The census exercise will cover all 18 divisions, 75 districts, 350 tehsils, 17 municipal corporations, 745 urban local bodies, 21 cantonment boards, 57,694 gram panchayats and around 1.04 lakh revenue villages. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Adityanath said Uttar Pradesh’s estimated population is around 25.70 crore. The census exercise will cover all 18 divisions, 75 districts, 350 tehsils, 17 municipal corporations, 745 urban local bodies, 21 cantonment boards, 57,694 gram panchayats and around 1.04 lakh revenue villages. {{/usCountry}}

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For the exercise, around 5.47 lakh personnel are being deployed, including 4.50 lakh enumerators, 85,000 supervisors and 12,000 state and district-level officers. About 5.35 lakh personnel have already been trained for both phases, he added.

The chief minister appealed to people to treat the census as a national responsibility and participate actively in the exercise.

“Every individual should ensure that they are counted only at one place and provide accurate and factual information so that precise and effective development plans can be prepared,” he said.

He also extended his best wishes to all officers, employees and citizens associated with the exercise.

Governor launches phase-I at Jan Bhavan

Governor Anandiben Patel also launched the first phase of Census 2027 at a programme held at Jan Bhavan.

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The governor said the census is the cornerstone of democracy and the data generated through it forms the basis for policy-making, development works and welfare schemes.

“The census plays a vital role in areas such as housing, education, healthcare, employment, resource distribution and urban planning,” she said.

“Uttar Pradesh, the largest state in the country by population, holds special importance in this process. Your accurate information will help determine the direction of development not only for the state but also for the country,” she added.

The governor said the census is being conducted digitally for the first time, making the process simpler, faster and more transparent. Citizens can carry out self-enumeration online through the official portal (se.census.gov.in) between May 7 and May 21.

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After completing the process, residents will receive a self-enumeration ID, which must be shared with enumerators visiting their homes, she said.

“We should work together to make this national initiative a success and contribute towards building a strong, inclusive and developed Uttar Pradesh,” the governor added.

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