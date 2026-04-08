CM Yogi lays foundation for ‘Greater Agra’ project

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday laid the foundation stone for the Agra Development Authority’s (ADA) ambitious ‘Greater Agra’ project, estimated to cost ₹5,142 crore and spread over 449.65 hectares in Raipur and Rehan Kalan villages in the district. The chief minister also laid the foundation for several other development projects worth ₹1,324 crore. (HT)

The chief minister also laid the foundation for several other development projects worth ₹1,324 crore.

Under the state government’s ‘New City Promotion Scheme’ and urban expansion plan, the ADA will develop the township comprising 10 modern residential sectors across the project area.

In his address, Adityanath applauded the patience of people who gathered for the public meeting despite his late arrival.

“I was told that the land identified for Greater Agra had low crop yield. I am confident that this project will transform the area into a hub like Noida, with new bridges, townships, tourism-friendly initiatives and improved road connectivity, and help make Agra both smart and safe,” he said.

“People of Agra gave us whatever we asked for over nine years and elected nine MLAs, two MPs, a zila panchayat president, mayor and MLA from our party and thus sought development work. The city now has Gangajal and second phase of Metro will begin by year-end, and Agra will soon have its own civil terminal,” Adityanath added.

Speaking on global developments, he said that conflicts in different parts of the world have led to inflation and economic distress, but India has managed to control inflation and protect common citizens.

“While countries like Pakistan are facing crises, policies under Prime Minister Narendra Modi have ensured stability, including in fuel prices,” he pointed out.

The chief minister also said that Article 370 in Kashmir was abolished under PM Modi’s leadership. “Naxalism has also been rooted out. Dreams of Shyama Prasad Mookerjee and Baba Sahab Ambedkar are being fulfilled; we are ensuring development and safeguarding heritage,” Adityanath said.