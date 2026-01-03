CM Yogi pays last respects to late BJP MLA in UP’s Bareilly

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday paid his last respects to the late BJP MLA Shyam Bihari Lal at his residence in Shakti Nagar Colony in Bareilly and offered condolences to the bereaved family. Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath paying tribute to the late BJP MLA Shyam Bihari Lal in Bareilly on January 3. (HT photo)

The Faridpur (in Bareilly) legislator died after suffering a cardiac arrest during a meeting at the Circuit House in Bareilly on Friday. He was 60.

The CM also met Lal’s wife, daughters, and son, expressing deep sorrow over the loss. He said the BJP leader’s death was an irreparable loss not only for the family but also for the entire region and the party. Yogi stayed there for around 15 minutes before leaving for Lucknow.

Later, in a post on X, Yogi said, “Today, in Bareilly district, visited the residence of the late MLA Dr Shyam Bihari Lal from the Faridpur constituency, offered flowers to his mortal remains, paid tributes, and consoled the grieving family. My deepest condolences are with the bereaved family. I pray to Lord Ram to grant the departed soul a place at his divine feet.”

Minister of state (independent charge) for forest and climate change Arun Kumar Saxena said Lal’s demise was a great loss for both the BJP and the general public. On Saturday, thousands of people gathered at his Shakti Nagar residence to pay their last respects to the departed soul.

According to family sources and party workers, Shyam Bihari Lal was attending a review meeting of development works chaired by animal husbandry and livestock minister Dharampal Singh at the Circuit House in Bareilly on Friday. Around 2 pm, after the meeting and during lunch, his health suddenly deteriorated.

He was immediately rushed by his aides to a private hospital, where doctors placed him on a ventilator. However, he was declared dead around 3 pm. Lal had celebrated his 60th birthday on Thursday.