CM Yogi puts UP on alert over severe heatwave, less rainfall forecast

Citing forecasts by the India Meteorological Department of a severe heatwave and below-normal rainfall this year, chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday directed the administration to remain on high alert.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath said no negligence will be accepted at any level in drinking water supply, irrigation arrangements and relief management. (File)

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“No negligence will be accepted at any level in drinking water supply, irrigation arrangements and relief management,” he said, asking all departments to assess the situation in advance and be fully prepared.

Chairing a high-level review meeting with ministers and senior officials of the agriculture, irrigation, animal husbandry, social welfare and horticulture departments, the chief minister ordered special monitoring in 18 drought-prone districts. He also directed timely assessment of the situation between June 15 and July 30 and asked officials to seek assistance from the NDRF if required.

He instructed that control rooms remain active from the state to district level, with regular updates shared with the CM Office, the chief secretary and the director general of police (DGP).

Officials were told to closely monitor sensitive areas and complete de-silting of canals, ponds and other water bodies by May 30 to boost water conservation. The chief minister also directed that excavated soil from ponds be provided free of cost to the Prajapati community and traditional Kumhar potters, with district magistrates ensuring wide publicity to support livelihoods.

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{{^usCountry}} Stressing that there should be no shortage of drinking water, he said alternative arrangements such as tankers must be kept ready alongside piped supply schemes. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Stressing that there should be no shortage of drinking water, he said alternative arrangements such as tankers must be kept ready alongside piped supply schemes. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The forest department was directed to ensure drinking water for wildlife in sanctuaries and bird reserves, and adequate water, fodder and medical care in cow shelters. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The forest department was directed to ensure drinking water for wildlife in sanctuaries and bird reserves, and adequate water, fodder and medical care in cow shelters. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Prioritising farmers’ interests, Adityanath ordered strengthening of alternative irrigation systems, keeping all tubewells functional, ensuring maintenance and uninterrupted power supply, and promoting judicious use of water. He also called for strict monitoring to prevent misuse. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Prioritising farmers’ interests, Adityanath ordered strengthening of alternative irrigation systems, keeping all tubewells functional, ensuring maintenance and uninterrupted power supply, and promoting judicious use of water. He also called for strict monitoring to prevent misuse. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} For crop protection, he directed wide publicity of subsidised seeds and agricultural advisories, along with effective implementation of crop insurance schemes and timely settlement of claims. He also asked officials to ensure easy access to loans under the Kisan Credit Card scheme. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} For crop protection, he directed wide publicity of subsidised seeds and agricultural advisories, along with effective implementation of crop insurance schemes and timely settlement of claims. He also asked officials to ensure easy access to loans under the Kisan Credit Card scheme. {{/usCountry}}

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On food security, he directed timely distribution of foodgrains under the public distribution system, maintaining adequate stocks and seeking additional allocation from the Centre if needed. Strict action was also ordered against hoarding and black marketing.

Emphasising healthcare preparedness, he instructed officials to strengthen hospital facilities to deal with heatstroke and heat-related illnesses, and to run awareness campaigns. Adequate medicines for livestock were also stressed.

He called for improving early weather warning systems to ensure timely dissemination of information to the public and farmers, and directed deployment of over 19,000 trained disaster volunteers, home guards and civil defence personnel for quick response.

The chief minister expressed grief over loss of lives in recent storms and directed all necessary steps to prevent a repeat of such incidents.

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Reviewing preparations for the Kharif season 2026-27, Adityanath stressed efficient canal operations and ensuring irrigation reaches tail-end areas through strict monitoring and accountability. He directed balanced water distribution, preventing excess use at the head reach and prioritising tail areas.

He directed regular monitoring of fertiliser availability and maintaining enough buffer stock and also stressed promotion of natural farming, stating it would reduce costs while improving soil quality and water conservation.

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