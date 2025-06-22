CM Yogi reiterates zero tolerance for land mafia, encroachments

Expressing concern over the rising number of land-grabbing cases, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath has directed officials to take prompt legal action against culprits. Reaffirming his zero-tolerance policy towards mafia and encroachments, the chief minister assured citizens of timely justice. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath during the Janata Darshan in Gorakhpur on Sunday. (Sourced)

During the Janata Darshan held at Digvijay Nath Auditorium in the Gorakhnath Temple complex on Sunday morning, the chief minister heard grievances of over 200 people, stressing that each issue must be resolved and relief provided to those in distress.

Responding to several applications seeking financial assistance for medical treatment, CM Yogi assured full government support. He instructed officials to promptly prepare cost estimates and submit them to the administration without delay. Moved by the plea of a wheelchair-bound man, Yogi personally assured him that lack of funds would not obstruct his treatment.

Meeting with doctors

Earlier on Saturday night, CM Yogi chaired a meeting with over 125 doctors at the Gorakhnath Temple conference hall. He emphasised that no patient should return untreated and that financial constraints must not hinder treatment, particularly in critical cases.

He praised the medical teams for facilitating tele-ICU support from Medanta Hospital and for involving retired AIIMS doctors in consultations. The chief minister also announced that CT scan and MRI services would begin next month at the MGU campus hospital in Balapar, which is already equipped with advanced infrastructure.

Inspection

CM Yogi also conducted an extensive inspection of ongoing development works across Gorakhpur on Saturday night. He reviewed construction progress at eight key locations, including Jageshwar Pasi Chauraha, Harhawa Phatak, Om Nagar, Ali Nagar, and Pandey Hata.

The chief minister stressed the importance of speed, transparency, and public convenience in all infrastructure projects. He directed officials to ensure that fair compensation is provided to individuals whose homes or shops were demolished for road widening or heritage corridor development.

He also voiced concern over waterlogging issues and instructed the implementation of effective drainage systems, particularly near Hathwa Phatak, in coordination with the railway authorities.

Inspecting the construction of a railway overbridge at Hathwa Phatak, CM Yogi directed that the project be completed within 18 months. He also ordered that proper drainage systems be included on both sides of the bridge to prevent future flooding.