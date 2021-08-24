Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
CM Yogi reviews preparations for Prez’s Gorakhpur visit

President Ram Nath Kovind will lay the foundation of Ayush University and inaugurate Mahayogi Guru Gorakshanath University at Gorakhpur on August 28
By HT Correspondent, Lucknow
PUBLISHED ON AUG 24, 2021 09:19 PM IST
CM Yogi Adityanath reviewing the preparations for President Ram Nath Kovind’s Gorakhpur visit. (Ht Photo)

President Ram Nath Kovind will lay the foundation of Ayush University and inaugurate Mahayogi Guru Gorakshanath University at Gorakhpur on August 28. On Tuesday, chief minister Yogi Adityanath inspected the spot and reviewed the preparations for President’s visit. The helicopter carrying CM landed at the helipad construction at the programme spot in Bhathat area of Gorakhpur.

After inspecting the spot, Yogi directed the officers to maintain sanitation, security, adequate seating arrangements for the invitees besides ensuring that common people did not face any problems during the programme. He also directed the officers to prepare a list of all the invitees.

Mahayogi Guru Gorakhnath University, a private institution, has been established by Gorakhnath Temple Trust. It has been named after Guru Gorakhnath—the founder of Nath Panth. With two new universities, Gorakhpur will now have four. Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay Gorakhpur University and Madan Mohan Malviya Technological University are enrolling the students inspiring for higher education.

The state government plans to spend 815 crore on the construction of Ayush University. The state government has acquired 52-acre land for the university near Pipri and Tarkulhi villages. The PWD has earmarked 299.87 crore for the construction work for the university. The Ayush University will be run according to the guidelines of the Central Council of Indian Medicine, regarding the establishment of Ayurveda, Unani, homeopathy, yoga and naturopathy educational institutions in the university, a state government officer said.

The state government has decided to affiliate all the 98 Ayurveda, Unani, homeopathy, yoga and naturopathy colleges in the state with the Ayush University. The state government has planned to complete the construction of the administrative building, information and evaluation centre, hospital building, residential block by December 2021, construction of academic block and hostel by June 2022. Guest house, auditorium and other structures are scheduled to be constructed in the third phase. The academic session in the university is likely to commence in 2023.

