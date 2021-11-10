Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Lucknow News / CM Yogi reviews Zika virus situation in Kanpur
lucknow news

CM Yogi reviews Zika virus situation in Kanpur

Expressing satisfaction over the ongoing efforts to control Zika virus spread, Yogi said the Kanpur administration should regularly review the performance and work of Nagar Nigam and health department
UP CM Yogi Adityanath inspecting the Integrated Command and Control Centre for Zika virus in Kanpur on Wednesday (Sourced)
Published on Nov 10, 2021 11:18 PM IST
By HT Correspondent

Kanpur : Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday reviewed the rising cases of Zika virus in this city and instructed the officials for a dedicated hospital for better treatment of patients.

He also directed screening of all the pregnant women in the five affected municipal wards.

The review meeting was held in Kanpur Development Authority after inspection of the Zika virus control room. Several ministers and public representatives attended the meeting. As MLAs Upendra Paswan and Abhijit Singh Sanga complained about no fogging in their constituencies, the CM told the officials that fogging was to be carried out not only in Nagar Palika but also panchayat areas.

Asking the officials to create awareness among the people about precautions against the Zika virus, he said the Nagar Nigam should nominate one nodal officer for sanitisation in n each of the 110 civic wards.

He said the chief medical officer should ensure samples were collected by going from house to house. He said a team of specialists was camping in Kanpur and the surveillance teams were providing medicine kits. Soon, the remaining 88 cases would be negative, he said. Of the 106 cases reported in the city, 17 have become negative.

RELATED STORIES

Expressing satisfaction over the ongoing efforts to control Zika virus spread, he said the district administration should regularly review the performance and work of Nagar Nigam and health department. If needed, help of the NGOs may be sought, he said.

The chief minister also went to Shyam Nagar to meet the family members of Zika virus patients.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Recommended For You
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
AP EAMCET Counselling 2021
Today Panchang
T20 World Cup 2021
Nawab Malik
Delhi’s air quality
Chhath Puja 2021
Chhath Puja 2021 Day 3
Nykaa IPO
England Vs New Zealand Semi Final Live Cricket Score
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP