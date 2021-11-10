CM Yogi reviews Zika virus situation in Kanpur

Kanpur : Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday reviewed the rising cases of Zika virus in this city and instructed the officials for a dedicated hospital for better treatment of patients.

He also directed screening of all the pregnant women in the five affected municipal wards.

The review meeting was held in Kanpur Development Authority after inspection of the Zika virus control room. Several ministers and public representatives attended the meeting. As MLAs Upendra Paswan and Abhijit Singh Sanga complained about no fogging in their constituencies, the CM told the officials that fogging was to be carried out not only in Nagar Palika but also panchayat areas.

Asking the officials to create awareness among the people about precautions against the Zika virus, he said the Nagar Nigam should nominate one nodal officer for sanitisation in n each of the 110 civic wards.

He said the chief medical officer should ensure samples were collected by going from house to house. He said a team of specialists was camping in Kanpur and the surveillance teams were providing medicine kits. Soon, the remaining 88 cases would be negative, he said. Of the 106 cases reported in the city, 17 have become negative.

Expressing satisfaction over the ongoing efforts to control Zika virus spread, he said the district administration should regularly review the performance and work of Nagar Nigam and health department. If needed, help of the NGOs may be sought, he said.

The chief minister also went to Shyam Nagar to meet the family members of Zika virus patients.