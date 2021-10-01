CM Yogi warns DMs, police chiefs against giving Janata Darshan a miss

Lucknow: Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday told all district magistrates and district police chiefs to be present in their respective offices between 10 am and noon for Janata Darshan, to attend to public problems and complaints and redress them.

He also told the chief minister’s office and offices of the chief secretary, additional chief secretary (home) and director general of police to regularly monitor this system in districts.

“Action will be taken against those officers who are found absent from Janata Darshan,” said Yogi.

Speaking during the Covid-19 review meeting on Friday, the chief minister reiterated that UP had no place for people engaged in illegal activities and corrupt conduct and said that a list of such tainted officers and personnel should be made so that action was taken against them as per the rules. He said that officers and personnel found involved in very serious crimes would face dismissal from police service.

Talking about Covid, Yogi said that 33 districts did not have any active Covid case while 22 had active cases in single digit.

“In the tests done during the past 24 hours, not a single case was recorded in 64 districts. Twenty-four fresh cases of Covid were found in the rest of the districts. The state has a total of 159 active Covid cases at present,” he said.

Yogi said that the state had administered 10.68 crore doses of the Covid vaccine so far. “Fifty-eight per cent of the state’s population in eligible age groups has got at least one dose of the vaccine,” he said and added: “In September, the state administered more than 3 crore doses of the vaccine.”