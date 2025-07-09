CMO vs CMO in Kanpur: Suspended CMO storms office, triggers clash with successor

The fight for the chief medical officer’s chair in Kanpur turned chaotic on Wednesday after suspended CMO Dr Haridatt Nemi arrived unannounced at the district health office, signed the attendance register, and took charge, citing a stay order from the Allahabad high court. Police called in as suspended officer returns citing court stay; current CMO refuses to vacate post (Sourced)

The scene unfolded at the Kanshiram Trauma Centre building, where Dr Nemi’s move led to a standoff with the current CMO, Dr Udaynath.

According to staff, Dr Nemi showed a copy of the court’s interim order and claimed that his suspension had been stayed, allowing him to resume duties.

Shortly after, Dr Udaynath arrived and expressed surprise at the development. He first met with senior officials in the additional CMO’s office, then confronted Dr Nemi directly.

“This is not the way to resume office,” Dr Udaynath told reporters outside. “After the court order, he should have informed the principal secretary. I have received no official communication from the government. Until then, I remain the CMO as per existing orders.”

The standoff led to growing tension among staff and visitors, prompting a call to the police. Officers from the Chakeri police station arrived and requested additional force as the situation grew tense. Sub-divisional magistrate Ritu Priya and assistant commissioner of police Ashutosh Singh also reached the spot to defuse the conflict.

By noon, the CMO office had become a scene of administrative confusion. Both officers remained inside, with Dr Nemi removing Dr Udaynath’s nameplate from the door. Meanwhile, Dr Udaynath retained the official vehicle and later told the media that he was heading out for a field inspection.

Dr Nemi stated that he had resumed charge based on the court’s stay on his suspension. “The order clearly states that I am to rejoin. The officer who replaced me is to return to his earlier posting,” he said.

The confrontation traces its roots to a prolonged feud between Dr Nemi and Kanpur district magistrate Jitendra Pratap Singh. On February 5, the DM conducted a surprise inspection of the CMO office and found 34 staffers absent, despite their names being marked present. Videos of empty desks went viral, and a day’s salary was deducted for those found missing, including Dr Nemi.

Tensions escalated further after alleged audio clips of Dr Nemi surfaced online, in which he was heard using abusive language and making accusations against the DM.

Following this, the state government suspended Dr Nemi on June 19. He challenged the decision in the Allahabad HC, which granted him interim relief on July 7. The bench of Justice Manish Mathur stayed the suspension, noting that no departmental inquiry had been initiated. The court also sought replies from the state government and other parties within four weeks. The matter will next be heard on August 18.

Despite the court’s direction, no formal government order has been issued reinstating Dr Nemi. Officials in Kanpur say they are waiting for instructions from the state capital before taking any further action.