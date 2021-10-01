Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Lucknow News / CNG pipeline leakage in Prayagraj causes panic
lucknow news

CNG pipeline leakage in Prayagraj causes panic

The area was cordoned off and traffic was diverted during the repairing of the CNG pipeline which lasted around two hours following which the leakage was contained
By HT Correspondent, Prayagraj
PUBLISHED ON OCT 01, 2021 12:09 AM IST
The area was cordoned off and traffic was diverted during the repairing of the CNG pipeline which lasted around two hours following which the leakage was contained (HT photo)

A leakage in compressed natural gas (CNG) pipeline was reported in Civil Lines area of Sangam city on Thursday morning. Locals came out of their houses after smelling the gas. The fire department was immediately informed after some locals experienced difficulty in breathing.

“The area was cordoned off and traffic was diverted during the repairing of the pipeline which lasted around two hours following which the leakage was contained. It did not cause any harm,” said chief fire officer, Prayagraj, RK Pandey.

Civil Lines police also reached the spot and called the authorities of the private company which own the pipeline. Fire officials said two fire tenders were sent to the spot under a fire safety officer. It was found that the leakage was in the pipeline. A stone had fallen on the pipeline in the chamber causing some damage to it.

The maintenance team of the company also reached the spot and closed the three valves for stopping the leakage. During the leakage, the surrounding areas were cooled down by spraying through foam tenders in a bid to ensure that the leakage did not cause any adverse effect.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Prayagraj among 6 tourist destinations in UP for students’ study tours

Conversion racket case: ATS scanning records of Trust run by key accused

As monsoon departs, Uttar Pradesh records normal but scattered season

Go for aggressive campaign, Priyanka tells cadre
TRENDING TOPICS
West Bengal Bypoll LIVE updates
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
New Excise Policy
India's Covid-19 tally
World Coffee Day 2021
World Maritime Day 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP