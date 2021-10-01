CNG pipeline leakage in Prayagraj causes panic

A leakage in compressed natural gas (CNG) pipeline was reported in Civil Lines area of Sangam city on Thursday morning. Locals came out of their houses after smelling the gas. The fire department was immediately informed after some locals experienced difficulty in breathing.

“The area was cordoned off and traffic was diverted during the repairing of the pipeline which lasted around two hours following which the leakage was contained. It did not cause any harm,” said chief fire officer, Prayagraj, RK Pandey.

Civil Lines police also reached the spot and called the authorities of the private company which own the pipeline. Fire officials said two fire tenders were sent to the spot under a fire safety officer. It was found that the leakage was in the pipeline. A stone had fallen on the pipeline in the chamber causing some damage to it.

The maintenance team of the company also reached the spot and closed the three valves for stopping the leakage. During the leakage, the surrounding areas were cooled down by spraying through foam tenders in a bid to ensure that the leakage did not cause any adverse effect.