Codeine racket: Interpol issues Red Corner notice against kingpin

Interpol has issued a Red Corner notice against fugitive codeine syrup smuggling network mastermind Shubham Jaiswal in connection with a case registered at Rohaniya police station, Varanasi, a couple of months ago, police said. Bhola Jaiswal, father of the codeine syrup smuggling network mastermind, and 23 other accused have been held so far. (For Representation)

Confirming it, Pramod Kumar, deputy commissioner of police, Varuna zone, said the fugitive will be arrested from Dubai in the UAE and brought to India soon.

Shubham Jaiswal, a resident of A 9/24 J Kayastha Tola Prahlad Ghat in Adampur area of Varanasi, is currently absconding and is in Dubai. An application was given to the Interpol for issuing a Red Corner notice for his arrest and extradition, after which, with the help of CBI, the Red Corner notice has been obtained from Interpol, said Varanasi police in a communique.

A cop said on November 19, 2025, a huge quantity of codeine cough syrup was recovered from a godown in a locality under Rohaniya police station. In this connection, a case under sections 8,21,25,29 of the NDPS Act was registered at Rohaniya police station and after completing the proceedings, a charge sheet was filed in the court on February 12, 2026.

Bhola Jaiswal, the father of the codeine syrup smuggling network mastermind, and 23 other accused have been arrested so far after cases were registered against them at various police stations in Varanasi and Sonbhadra.