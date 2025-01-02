Coffee table book on Chikankari launched

The district administration, in collaboration with Indian Institute of Management (IIM)-Indore, has released a coffee table book to promote Chikankari products, which are an integral part of Lucknow’s cultural heritage. District magistrate Suryapal Gangwar and others at the launch of the coffee table book (HT)

“Building on recently submitted report, “Strategies for Strengthening Systems and Processes, Marketing and Branding of Chikankari Fabrics”, the institute has prepared a coffee table book to further celebrate and document the craft,” said Lucknow district magistrate Suryapal Gangwar addressing a press conference here on Wednesday.

Led by director Prof Himanshu Rai, IIM Indore’s team conducted extensive research between July and December 2023. The report highlighted the critical role of artists, artisans, machinery experts, and other stakeholders in the Chikankari ecosystem. It emphasized a significant increase in income for artisans and women entrepreneurs, along with the creation of employment opportunities, marking a transformative impact on the sector, he said.

Gangwar said, “The coffee table book builds upon these insights, providing a comprehensive step-by-step guide to Chikankari, from sourcing raw materials and preparing motifs to embroidery techniques, packaging, and marketing strategies. Its aim is to empower artisans and organizations to connect with global markets while preserving the unique, handmade essence of this iconic craft.”

Speaking on the initiative, Prof Himanshu Rai, who joined the launch online said, “As someone from Uttar Pradesh, Chikankari holds a special place in my heart. This effort is not just about preserving a craft but about recognizing the incredible artists behind every stitch. By creating this book, we aim to empower artisans, amplify their narratives, and bridge the gap between traditional and mechanized production.”

‘Gamma radiation plant to boost mango exports’

A gamma radiation plant was being set up in Lucknow with the aim to boost mango exports from Malihabad, the DM said.

“Mangoes that go through gamma radiation do not ripen for six months,” the DM said and added that the plant was being built in Nadarganj.

GIS MoUs: 155 projects operational

The district magistrate said production had started in 155 projects for which MoUs were signed in the Global Investors Summit (GIS). “These 155 projects are worth ₹16,000 crore. A total of 1185 MoUs worth Rs. 3,41,497 crore were signed in the Summit. Deals for 309 projects worth Rs. 33,710 crore were signed in Ground Breaking Ceremony of 2024,” the DM said.