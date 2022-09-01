Coffee with HT: Providing skilled workforce to industries our goal, says U.P. minister

Responding to a question on the job scenario and rising inflation, Aseem Arun said: “When the economy was contracting during the Covid pandemic, the government handled the situation with all its might by putting money in the pockets of the needy through Kisan Samman Nidhi and by providing jobs to the locals so that people had more purchasing power. If people have more purchase power, then our factories will run well, which ensures more workers in factories. That’s one way of kickstarting the economy in the contraction phase. There are many other things that the government is taking care of to keep the inflation in check and increase employment. However, the critical factor here is skill upgradation as industries look for skilled workforce. This is where the Skill India Mission plays a key role. The biggest challenge in front of us is upskilling of people and establishing start-ups as we may require more skilled professionals when industries start coming to the state.”

