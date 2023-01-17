Cold to sink in teeth further in coming days: IMD in Lucknow

A fresh spell of cold is on its way, so say the minimum temperatures in the major towns of Uttar Pradesh. Kanpur city recorded the lowest minimum temperature at 2.6 degrees Celsius, which is five degrees below normal.

The maximum and minimum temperatures in Lucknow were 19.3 and 5 degrees Celsius. The forecast for Lucknow is shallow to moderate in the morning and clear sky later. Maximum and minimum temperatures would be around 20 and 5 degrees Celsius, respectively.

The North-Westerly Winds caused a big drop in minimum temperature and the trend will continue till the weekend. A western disturbance is likely to affect the Western Himalayan region from the night of January 18 while another western disturbance will affect it from the night of January 20 and adjoining plains from January 22, which will lead to a gradual rise in temperatures.

The night temperature has plunged across UP, including in Gorakhpur, Varanasi, Ayodhya, Prayagraj, Lucknow, Bareilly, Kanpur, Moradabad and Jhansi divisions, said Mohd Danish, IMD, Lucknow in-charge.

While Kanpur was coldest in the state, Fatehpur was 3.2, Agra felt the chill at 3.4, Faizabad 3.5, Jhansi 3.7, Bareilly 3.8, Fursatganj 4.1, Muzaffarnagar and Meerut 4.3, Aligarh, Sultanpur and Orai 4.4, Shahjahanpur 4.6, and Churk and Hamirpur 5.2.

The state forecast is weather most likely dry over the state. The Met department has issued a warning of a cold wave very likely at isolated places over the state. Ground frost is very likely at isolated places over West UP.