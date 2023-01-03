Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Cold wave: Lucknow schools closed from Jan 4 to 7

Published on Jan 03, 2023 12:00 AM IST

The winter vacation in government primary and upper primary schools will continue till January 14, said district magistrate Surya Pal Gangwar

A passenger waits for a train on a cold and foggy morning in Lucknow. (P File Photo)
ByHT Correspondent

LUCKNOW All government, aided and private schools up to Class 12 will remain closed in the urban and rural areas of Lucknow district from January 4 to 7 in view of the cold wave warning issued by the Meteorological department on Monday.

This order will also apply to Kasturba Gandhi Residential Girls’ Schools. It will be applicable for all students, teachers and non-teaching staff (except emergency services). District magistrate Surya Pal Gangwar asked officers to ensure strict compliance of the said order.

However, the winter vacation in government primary and upper primary schools will continue till January 14, he said.

