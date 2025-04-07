College of Arts and Crafts students showcase printmaking and sculpture skills in Lucknow

A group art exhibition featuring printmaking and sculpture by students of the College of Arts and Crafts, Faculty of Arts, Lucknow University, opened at the Kala Srot Art Gallery on Sunday. Printmaking and sculpture exhibition by students of the College of Arts and Crafts, underway at Kala Srot

Conceptualised by dean-principal Ratan Kumar and curated by printmaking subject expert Ravi Kumar Agrahari, the exhibition displays the work from both graduation and post-graduation students.

Printmaking and sculpture exhibition by students of the College of Arts and Crafts, underway at Kala Srot

Thirty-five printmaking students have showcased 69 pieces, while 11 sculpture students have put up 15 masterpieces.

The students were given a free hand in choosing their themes. “We wanted their creativity to flow, so we did not restrict them to any themes. Since all are students – ranging from bright first-year undergraduates to final-year master's candidates – we are exposing them to the nuances of art galleries, art lovers, and potential customers. We are trying to make them market-ready and help them face challenges during their student life itself. They have come up with wonderful concepts, and printmaking and sculpture forms have been used very well,” said Agrahari.

Printmaking and sculpture exhibition by students of the College of Arts and Crafts, underway at Kala Srot

The sculpture section includes two terracotta works, with the remainder being metal castings. In printmaking, techniques such as lithography, etching, dry point, and epigraphy are featured.

“Printmaking is an old form of printing, and here, the process of printing the paintings is the focus. We have also created a video on the printing process,” he added.

Printmaking and sculpture exhibition by students of the College of Arts and Crafts, underway at Kala Srot

Curator and art corrector Insang Song from Korea, currently visiting Lucknow, inaugurated the exhibition. Present at the event were college officials, students, critics, collectors, and art enthusiasts from the state capital. “This event marks a significant platform for young artists stepping into the professional art world. The collection reflects a diverse range of themes, techniques, and artistic approaches, demonstrating the depth of talent,” says Mansi Didwania, founder of the art gallery.

The exhibition will be open to the public until April 8, from 2pm to 7pm.