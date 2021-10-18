College principal, teacher held for leaking question paper

PRAYAGRAJ: Prayagraj unit of Special Task Force arrested the principal and assistant teacher of a government aided intermediate college for allegedly leaking question paper of teacher recruitment examination for the principal’s daughter who is also an aspirant. The examination was held at Bharat Scout and Guide College where the solved answer sheet was provided to the principal’s daughter through a solver. Four people, including the principal’s daughter and son were at large, police said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Circle officer, STF, DSP Navendu Kumar said the STF team under inspector Atul Singh received a tip--off about question paper leak of teacher recruitment examination. The STF team accompanied by magistrate raided KN Katju Intermediate College and arrested its principal Ram Nayan Dwivedi and assistant teacher Ashok Tiwari . Photograph of the leaked question paper was found in their mobile phones. Assistant teacher Ashok Tiwari informed the STF team that college principal Ram Nayan Dwivedi’s daughter Akansha Dwivedi was appearing for teacher recruitment examination at Bharat Scout and Guide college.

At the behest of Ram Nayan Dwivedi, Ashok Tiwari opened the sealed bundle and took a photograph of the question paper which he sent to Ram Nayan’s son Anugrah aka Chhotu and vice principal Akash Khare through Whats App. The duo was to provide the solved answers to Akansha in the examination room through a solver but the conspiracy was unearthed.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

An FIR has been lodged against Ram Nayan Dwivedi, Ashok Tiwari, vice principal Akash Khare, Ram Nayan’s son Anugrah and daughter Akansha along with the solver Virendra at Kydganj police station under fraud, IT Act and Examination Act.

Ram Nayan and Ashok Tiwari have been arrested while the others are at large. Ram Nayan hails from Raniganj area of Pratapgarh and presently lives in Dhumanganj.

DSP Navendu Kumar further informed that the accused deleted the chat history of Whats App in a bid to hide evidence. However, the photograph was found in the gallery of their mobile phone. STF officials saved 36 screen shots as evidence against the accused. The mobile phones of Ram Nayan and Ashok Tiwari have been seized and will be sent to FSL for examination.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}