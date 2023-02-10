Colourful cultural soiree lights up GIS evening

The main pandal at Uttar Pradesh Global Investors’ Summit saw a colourful cultural soiree with the performance of well-known flautist Rakesh Chaurasia and other leading artistes from different parts of the country.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The colourful bouquet of performances included violinist Kumaresh Rajagopalan, tabla player Satyajit Talwar, ghatam player Ullur Giridhar Udappa, drummer Gino Rahul Bux, percussionist Pramath Kiran, keyboard player Varun Pradeep and guitarist K Bruthuva Bhushan Caleb all playing together.

The musicians left the audience spellbound with the power-packed performance which included Union home minister Amit Shah, UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath with deputy chief ministers Brajesh Pathak and Keshav Prasad Maurya and other ministers.

“I was born and brought up in Varanasi and have come to Lucknow several times. I am very happy to see the way this city is coming up, growing and expanding,” said Chaurasia, nephew of Padma Bhushan, Padma Vibhushan awardee and world-renowned flautist Pt Hari Prasad Chaurasia.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The jugalbandi between different artistes was special and what remained common throughout their performances was the sustained applause of the audience.

The symphony of Indian classical instruments and their Western counterparts left the visitors asking for more.

The rich cultural heritage of Awadh was displayed through a Kathak ballet by Akanksha Srivastava and her troupe from Lucknow.

The troupe took the audience through a musical journey right from the birth of Lord Ram till his marriage to Goddess Sita. The dance ballet had a powerful narration in the baritone of late actor Om Puri.

Chandigarh-based bhajan singer Hansraj Raghuvanshi captivated the audience with his devotional tunes dedicated to Lord Shiva.

The concluding performance was world-famous Phoolon Ki Holi.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

All the top dignitaries stayed glued to their seats till the end and enjoyed the colourful performances.