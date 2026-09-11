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COMET-2026: Need for adoption of ‘wilderness medicine’ during golden hour mooted

600 UP healthcare workers trained in resuscitation, ventilation, haemorrhage control and point-of-care ultrasound

Published on: Sep 11, 2026, 18:57:10 IST
By HT Correspondent, LUCKNOW
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Adopting “Wilderness Medicine” is particularly relevant to Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand - where forests, rivers and mountainous terrain can make access to hospitals difficult - said experts on the first day of three-day COMET-2026 (Conclave of Medical Emergencies and Trauma) organised at Atal Bihari Vajpayee Medical University (ABVMU) on Friday.

Day 1 of COMET-2026 in progress in Lucknow on Friday (HT Photo)
Day 1 of COMET-2026 in progress in Lucknow on Friday (HT Photo)

Wilderness medicine is the term given to the medical specialty focused on providing improvised, remote medical care when professional help and hospital resources are delayed.

The issue was discussed while reiterating the importance of the first hour after an accident and how it can be critical to saving a person’s life.

Dr Lokendra Gupta, founder and president of the Society of Acute Care, Trauma and Emergency Medicine (SACTEM), said initial care is particularly important in emergencies such as venomous bites, drowning, heatstroke and falls from heights, where reaching a hospital may take hours. He also highlighted the concept of “Wilderness Medicine”.

Dr Samir Mishra of the trauma surgery department at King George’s Medical University said the first hour following a road accident is crucial.

He added that patients with suspected spinal or neck injuries should not be moved unnecessarily and critically injured people should be shifted to a trauma centre as quickly as possible.

Dr Nikhil Paul of Kasturba Medical College, Mangaluru, said 600 doctors, nurses and emergency medical technicians from district hospitals and medical colleges across Uttar Pradesh were provided free training during the programme. The participants were trained in resuscitation, ventilation and haemorrhage control, along with practical skills in point-of-care ultrasound, he said.

 
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