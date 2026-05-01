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Commercial LPG price rise: Your plate is set to get costlier in Lucknow; hotels, caterers and eateries feel the heat!

The nearly 50% rise in the 19 kg commercial cylinders in Lucknow – from ₹2,205 to ₹3,196 – is set to hurt the end consumers the most.

Updated on: May 01, 2026 06:17 pm IST
By Deep Saxena
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The nearly 50% rise in the 19 kg commercial cylinders in Lucknow – from 2,201 to 3,194 – is set to hurt the end consumers the most, as restaurants, hotels and eateries have no choice but to pass it on to the customers.

Commercial LPG price is set to hurt customers(Photo: Shutterstock (for representative purpose only))

The 993 hike, effective May 1, is further marred by the undersupply to eateries, forcing them to buy from the grey market. The 5-kg commercial LPG cylinder has also become costlier by 261.

Hike inevitable!

Small-time eateries have already upped the prices for switching to traditional means and buying from the grey market. From tea to street food – prices of every item have already increased and may go up further.

Rajeev Tripathi, a private employee says, “Street food vendors are suffering most as they are not able to 'manage' cylinders from grey market as its too costly for them and now this price rise is leaving them with no option but to go for traditional cooking method. From tea to bati-chokha or puri-sabzi…everyone has hiked prices.”

Undersupply, ‘extra’ cost

A gas supply executive, speaking on condition of anonymity, says, “Now there is a quota system for restaurants, and for catering, again a quota is given. In that too, they are getting undersupply, forcing people to pay 1,000-1,500 extra, which agencies are directly ‘dealing’ in. Ab badhi hui keemat aur extra grey market cost logo ko hi bear karni padegi.”

Weddings to get costly

Sachdeva adds that for bookings made months in advance, prices have been revised. “Weddings are a lavish affair, and for showbiz we need multiple spread-out stalls, so it’s not possible to use the multi-burner option at one place as that will crowd the stalls. So, cylinder consumption can’t come down considerably, so prices will have to go up! PNG supply is not available across the city, and alternative means don’t give that efficiency… you can’t run the dosa counter on induction!”

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Deep Saxena

Deep Saxena writes on Bollywood, OTT, television, food and culture for the daily Entertainment & Lifestyle supplement, HT City.

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Home / Cities / Lucknow / Commercial LPG price rise: Your plate is set to get costlier in Lucknow; hotels, caterers and eateries feel the heat!
Home / Cities / Lucknow / Commercial LPG price rise: Your plate is set to get costlier in Lucknow; hotels, caterers and eateries feel the heat!
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