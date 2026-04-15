Dedicated PNG line planned for Ayodhya temple complex

In a move to ensure uninterrupted food services at one of India’s busiest religious destinations, authorities are set to transition the Shri Ram Temple complex in Ayodhya from cylinder-based LPG to a dedicated piped natural gas (PNG) network. The PNG system will provide a continuous and reliable gas supply, reducing logistical challenges and ensuring smooth functioning of large-scale kitchens (HT File Photo)

The decision follows LPG supply disruptions in March that briefly affected large community kitchens, including Anna Kshetra and Sita Rasoi, which serve thousands of devotees daily. To facilitate the transition, a joint inspection was conducted on Tuesday by officials from Green Gas Limited, the Public Works Department, district administration, Ayodhya Municipal Corporation, Madhyanchal Vidyut Vitaran Nigam Limited (MVVNL), and telecom service providers to finalise the pipeline alignment and technical feasibility.

The PNG system will provide a continuous and reliable gas supply, reducing logistical challenges and ensuring smooth functioning of large-scale kitchens. A coordinated underground infrastructure plan has been devised to prevent damage to existing utilities and minimise disruptions in the high-footfall pilgrimage zone.

DGM Green Gas Limited Praveen Kumar said, “Our team has surveyed the area and chalked out the pipeline route. Work to lay the pipeline will begin in coordination with other departments. Hundreds of small ashrams and private kitchens are also expected to connect to the PNG line once it is laid in the area.”