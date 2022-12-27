Committees ensure public benefits of state policies: Uttar Pradesh assembly speaker

Uttar Pradesh legislative assembly speaker Satish Mahana has said the committees of the assembly have a big contribution to our democracy as they ensure that the public gets the benefit of the policies of the state government.

The members of all the committees should visit the districts to know about the ground realities, he said. Speaking at the inaugural meeting of the public accounts, public enterprises and corporations, women and child development joint committee and estimates committee, Mahana said the committees should hold regular meetings. The pending cases should be disposed of on priority, he added.

“All the committees have one experienced member. We also have to keep in mind that the higher the seniority of the members of the committee the greater is their responsibility,” Mahana said.

Sharing his experience, Mahana said when he became an MLA the first time, he did not attend meetings as a member of committees. He was not aware about the importance of the legislative assembly committees. Later he realised the importance of these committees, he said.

“Each member of the committee should prepare and attend the meetings so that they don’t face any problem in raising their points or issues before the officers. The members of the committee should also ensure that along with maintaining their own respect, they do not insult others,” Mahana said. He told the members of the committee that in case of non-attendance in three consecutive meetings, another member may be given a chance in their place.

In the meeting of the public accounts Committee, the speaker said, “This is the most important committee. The money spent by the government is public money. It is the responsibility of the public accounts committee to keep an eye on its expenditure. While the committees have rights, there are also some curbs. One has to ensure that maximum work is done for the public welfare with minimum expenditure.”

“The members should work according to the powers given to the legislature in the Constitution,” he added. “The changes and new traditions in the U.P. legislative assembly are being discussed all over the country. The 18th legislative assembly is rich in term of educated and meritorious members,” Mahana added.

The members of the committees assured the speaker that under his direction, they will play a leading role in carrying out the works of public interest. Chairman, public accounts committee, Mehboob Ali; chairman, committee on public enterprises and corporations, Manish Asija; chairman, women and child development joint committee, Neelima Katiyar; chairman, estimates committee, Lokendra Pratap Singh and principal secretary, legislative assembly, Pradeep Kumar Dubey also expressed their views.