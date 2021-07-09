Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Common minimum syllabus for UP univs, degree colleges from new session
lucknow news

Common minimum syllabus for UP univs, degree colleges from new session

The state higher education department has finalised the common minimum syllabus (CMS) to be implemented in all universities and degree colleges of the state as a choice-based credit system (CBCS) from the upcoming academic session
By HT Correspondent, Lucknow
PUBLISHED ON JUL 09, 2021 11:51 PM IST
HT Image

The state higher education department has finalised the common minimum syllabus (CMS) to be implemented in all universities and degree colleges of the state as a choice-based credit system (CBCS) from the upcoming academic session.

The department sent the finalised CMS to the universities and colleges on Friday. However, CMS is not applicable to courses like medicine, dentistry, engineering, law, computer application besides educational courses like B Ed and M Ed.

The common minimum syllabus has been designed in sync with the national education policy, 2020, (NEP 2020) that aims at providing a uniform syllabus of a subject in all universities and degree colleges. As per a press statement issued by the department, the CMS has been designed for 62 subjects.

Additional chief secretary, higher education department, Monika S Garg has also written to all universitied and colleges’ administration asking them to implement at least 70% of the CMS. The colleges will have a liberty to design or introduce the remaining 30% syllabus as suggested by their teaching staff.

While CMS for three-year graduate programme is to be implemented from 2021-22 session, for postgraduate, honours and PhD programmes, it will be implemented from the next academic session i.e. 2022-23.

The implementation of CMS will permit adoption of credit transfer system for students as suggested in the NEP. The credit transfer system will allow student to exit with a certificate after completing one year, diploma after two years and a degree after three years.

A student will have to earn a minimum of 46 credit for one year certificate, 92 credit for two year diploma and 132 credit for three degree in a subject. Students can also be transferred to different college in middle of the session by using credit transfer system.

Under the CMS, a student will have to opt for two major subjects of same faculty for the three year programme. Besides, these student will have to take a third subject of other faculty along with vocational courses and co-curricular courses available as per the faculty chosen by the student.

As per the higher education department, a greater stress has been given to research. Under CMS, the students will have to carry out research in the chosen subject right from undergraduate level.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Mama duck plays hide and seek with ducklings. Video is too cute to miss

Can you count the tigers in these photos tweeted by IAS officer?

This story about apricots bringing neighbours together is making netizens smile

Video of dog bringing cow for sleepover and mom reacting to it is hilarious
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Prices
Zika virus
Covid vaccine
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP