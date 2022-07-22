Commonwealth Games: Vinesh hopes to make it a hat-trick of golds in Birmingham

Being part of the famous ‘Phogat family’, ace wrestler Vinesh Phogat was expected to follow in the footsteps of her cousins Geeta Phogat and Babita Phogat, gold medallists at the Commonwealth Games.

She used to hear her near and dear ones saying “if both Geeta and Babita could win medals for the country, why can’t you?”

“I felt bad sometimes when Geeta and Babita were offered food before me at home, but I enjoyed those family moments as well. In fact, the family had a trick to keep me striving for success. I am really grateful to them because the ploy worked and I won medals at the Commonwealth Games as well,” said Vinesh, who intends to win a hat-trick of gold medals at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham next month.

The “Dangal Girl” Geeta has always been an inspiration for Vinesh.

“She has always been an inspiration for me and for everyone else in the family,” said Vinesh who won successive gold medals at the 2014 CWG in Glasgow and again at the 2018 Gold Coast Games before winning her maiden Asian Games gold medal at Jakarta the same year.

“It’s always special to carry the hopes of billions of people, including family members, when you go to a big event. I am looking forward to representing my country at the Birmingham Games in the hope of winning my third gold medal,” she said.

She aims to excel at the CWG, along with the World Championship in September in Belgrade, Serbia, before planning for the Asian Games, which has been postponed till next year.

“After the Tokyo Games, the second cycle of international wrestling begins with CWG and Worlds, and I intend to achieve success in both the events,” said the wrestler, who attributes Indian wrestling’s rise to foreign sparring partners no longer being necessary.

“Our next generation of women wrestlers is superb. They are talented and skilled and have no fear of rubbing shoulders with their seniors with a combative spirit. This is because they are getting plenty of competition. In our days, we were short of competition. The future of Indian women’s wrestling is fine as we have the talent to fulfil the medal hopes of the country.”

For Vinesh, an Olympic medal is still elusive despite getting chances to take part in the Rio Olympics and the Tokyo Olympics.

A podium finish at the Olympics is her biggest dream now, she says.

“Yes, an Olympic medal will complete my cabinet of medals and I am hoping to win this either in 2024 or 2028. I am fit and raring to go.”

“Things didn’t go my way either Rio or Tokyo. I would like to finish my career on a high. So, an Olympic medal is a must. I don’t want to regret not winning an Olympic medal when I retire,” said Vinesh, who watches motivational movies to boost her confidence on off-days.

Rio Olympics bronze medallist Sakshi Malik was a big inspiration to Vinesh when she got injured during her bout at the 2016 Olympics.

“I am quite happy about her comeback to the Indian team and hope to see her win at Birmingham. We discuss our pains, our happiness, and the game,” said Vinesh.

She said things changed in a very positive manner after she got married to fellow wrestler Somvir Rathi in 2018.

“Now, I have two families to support me,” said Vinesh, who remains quite aggressive on the mat.

“I enjoy my life like any other girl outside the wrestling arena, but I become aggressive on the mat. In fact, it helps a lot in winning,” she concluded.

