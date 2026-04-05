Complaints mount as garbage collection goes off track in Lucknow

Ward corporators across several areas of the state capital have raised concerns over the worsening sanitation crisis, citing a surge in complaints from residents about irregular door-to-door waste collection, as migrant workers employed by private agencies continue to return to Assam ahead of the April 9 assembly elections. Private agency representatives indicated that nearly 30% of their workforce has either already left or is expected to leave before April 8, resulting in a manpower shortage (HT PHOTO)

HT contacted corporators from various localities on Saturday, including Aashiyana, Burlington, and Gomti Nagar, who said the disruption is now affecting multiple areas. They stated that in some places garbage has not been collected for days, with sanitation services becoming complaint-driven rather than routine.

Corporator Shailendra Verma said complaints have started coming from Vikrant Khand, Vijayant Khand and Vibhav Khand. “We are now receiving 7–8 complaints daily, which was not the case earlier. The situation is likely to worsen by April 8 as more workers leave,” he said.

Mahatma Gandhi ward corporator Amit Chowdhury also reported severe disruption in his ward. “In areas like Mall Avenue and Naye Basti, waste has not been collected for up to four days. The agencies respond only after repeated complaints,” he said.

Similarly, Ismailganj ward corporator Mukesh Singh Chauhan flagged similar issues in Patel Nagar, Harihar Nagar and Sector 9, while Vidhyavati ward corporator Kaushlendra Dwivedi said newly recruited workers are struggling to follow routes, resulting in several households being skipped.

HT report highlights cause

The development comes days after a Hindustan Times report on April 4 highlighted that a large number of migrant sanitation workers from Assam had started returning to their home state to take part in the upcoming assembly elections.

The report noted that many workers fear that failing to vote could result in their names being struck off the electoral rolls, further fuelling concerns about their citizenship. A significant number of these workers are employed by two private agencies engaged by the Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC).

Agency representatives indicated that nearly 30% of their workforce has either already left or is expected to leave before April 8, resulting in a manpower shortage.

LMC initiates action against agencies

Following the report and the rising complaints from corporators, the LMC has initiated action against the agencies. Officials said notices are being prepared, directing the agencies to ensure sufficient staffing and maintain uninterrupted services.

Municipal commissioner Gaurav Kumar said the civic body is closely monitoring the situation. “We have not yet seen a significant rise in complaints on the helpline, but field inputs are being taken seriously. Payments to agencies are performance-based, and strict penalties will be imposed for any lapses,” he said.

Environmental engineer Sanjeev Pradhan confirmed that notices are being issued to both agencies over the disruption flagged in the report.

Disposal figures steady despite collection gaps

Despite disruptions in door-to-door collection, LMC data indicates that the overall volume of waste reaching the Shivri plant has remained steady. The city recorded 1,805 metric tonnes of waste on March 31, 1,822 metric tonnes on April 1, 1,909 metric tonnes on April 2, and 1,983 metric tonnes on April 3. Officials said the city processes around 2,000 metric tonnes of municipal waste and an additional 200 metric tonnes of construction and demolition waste daily.

Corporators warn of more disruptions

With more workers expected to leave in the coming days, corporators warned that the situation could worsen unless agencies urgently deploy trained replacements. The LMC’s enforcement measures and the agencies’ ability to bridge the manpower gap will be crucial in preventing further deterioration of sanitation services in the run-up to the Assam elections.