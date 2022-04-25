Complete all projects within stipulated time, Swatantra Dev tells officials

UP Jal Shakti minister Swatantra Dev Singh, on Monday, said strict action will be taken against the officials who were guilty of neglecting the under-construction projects.

On the second day of his visit to Purvanchal region, the minister reviewed the progress of the under-construction Kanhar irrigation project in a meeting with senior officials of the department. The officials informed the minister that around 75% of the construction work has been completed and the remaining will be completed by March 2024.

The project is aimed at solving the problem of drinking water and irrigation in areas around Duddhi, Obra and Robertsganj.

Singh instructed the officers to complete all the projects on time.

“Strict action will be taken against officials who are negligent,” Singh said while instructing the officials to constitute a team to check the quality of the Son Pump Canal project.

“If the quality of work of Son Pump Canal is found to be poor, FIR should be registered against the concerned officer and contractor,” Singh added.

Singh instructed the officers to ensure quality construction in all the projects.

Singh also visited Sahijan Khurd village, where at the house of village head Rashmi Singh, the minister interacted with the people and listened to their problems. The minister also addressed a women’s Self-Help Group.

