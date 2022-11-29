Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Comprehensive sleep disorder centre opens at KGMU

lucknow news
Updated on Nov 29, 2022 12:32 AM IST

The centre will have experts from neology, physiology, dental, ENT and other departments for a coordinated effort to give relief to patients.

KGMU campus (HT File)
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

A comprehensive sleep disorder centre has been started by the department of pulmonary and critical care medicine (PCCM) at the King George’s Medical University.

“This is a comprehensive centre for all types of sleep disorders including obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). There are several sleep centres in the country but they are working on only few types of sleep related ailments. We will provide solution for all types of sleep related disorders,” said Dr Ved Prakash, HoD PCCM.

The centre will have experts from neology, physiology, dental, ENT and other departments for a coordinated effort to give relief to patients.

“About 30% people suffer from some type of sleep disorder. The centre will not only provide treatment but also conduct research in sleep disorders,” said Dr Prakash.

He said that sleep disorders are usually not considered serious by patients but the fact is it reduces overall performance in professional and personal life. People with sleep disorders feel less energetic despite having the best food and balanced diet.

