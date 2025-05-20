Compulsory Eng, Hindi, computer, science labs on Yogi govt’s madrasa reform agenda

: Even as madrasa education remains a contentious issue in the state with the government continuing to keep a strict vigil on such institutions, the Yogi Adityanath government is all set to amend the Uttar Pradesh Board of Madrasa Education Act 2004, paving the way for compulsory introduction of Hindi and English as a language up to 10th level classes. A committee headed by the director of the minority welfare department has been formed. (For representation only)

The amendment will also ensure that all the affiliated madrasas will be duty bound to have a science and computer lab for the students. Total adoption of NCERT syllabus from Class 1 to 3 and SCERT syllabus from Class 4 to 8 will be a must. For the moment, Sanskrit has been kept out of madrasa education.

Confirming the move, Uttar Pradesh minister of state for minority welfare Danish Azad Ansari said these proposals were discussed with chief minister Yogi Adityanath in a meeting recently. Soon, appropriate action will be taken, he said.

A committee headed by the director of the minority welfare department has been formed. It will include special secretaries from the basic shiksha, madhyamik shiksha, finance and legal departments.

Ansari also said: “Now, NCERT and SCERT courses will be implemented in all madrasas affiliated to the UP Madrasa Board. From Class 1 to 3, NCERT syllabus will be implemented. The SCERT syllabus will be implemented from Class 4 to 8. A science and computer laboratory will also be required for getting affiliation from the UP-Madrasa Board.”

As per the suggested reforms, Hindi and English will be made compulsory in 10th level classes of the UP Madrasa Board, the minister said. Till now, these subjects were optional.

In 12th level classes, the madrasa students will also be taught farming and they will also be given knowledge of commerce. Sports-physical education will also be made compulsory for Class 12th level students in madrasas in the state.

As per the proposal, the norms for a madrasa to get affiliation from the madrasa board will require madrasas to have a minimum of five rooms for the primary level, eight rooms for junior level.

Above grade nine level, the number of classrooms will depend on the requirement. Madrasas will have to ensure drinking water facility along with a library, wash room and proper furniture.

A proper structuring of the UP Madrasa Board is also on the cards to deal with the load of handling institutes. Staffing norms will be decided soon, while teacher training programme for the already recruited teachers will also be started to equip them with modern techniques. All the marksheets of UP Madrasa Board will be digitised for transparency, convenience and for an easy verification process.

Samajwadi Party spokesperson Abdul Hafiz Gandhi said, “It’s good to introduce subjects like English, Hindi and computer education in madrasas. This move will help madrasa students gain modern skills and prepare them for broader educational and employment opportunities. However, it is equally important that such reforms do not interfere with the autonomy of madrasas in imparting religious education. As per Article 30 of the Indian Constitution, minority institutions have the right to establish and administer their own educational institutions. The curriculum and methods for religious instruction must remain under the purview of the madrasas themselves.”

According to a rough estimate, there are currently 13,329 recognized madrasas in the state, where 12,35,400 students are studying. Out of these, 9,979 madrasas are at the primary and upper primary levels (Class 1 to 8), and 3,350 are at the secondary and higher secondary levels (Class 9 to 12).