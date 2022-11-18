Concerted action needed for solution to global problems: Rajnath

Defence minister Rajnath Singh has said it is a matter of pride that politicians, jurists and legal luminaries from different countries have gathered for the betterment of humanity and for ensuring a beautiful and safe future for future generations.

He also said the Indian Constitution strives to make world safe and secure for the mankind. He expressed these views at the “23rd International Conference of Chief Justices of the World” organised by City Montessori School (CMS) in which more than 250 chief justices, judges and legal luminaries besides presidents, PMs, speakers of parliaments and MPs from 57 countries among others are participating.

Singh, who is a Lok Sabha MP from Lucknow, also said the Article 51 of Indian Constitution is replete with ethos of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ (the world is one family).

He further said sustainable development and solution to various global problems needed concerted action. He said he believed this conference will prove to be a landmark in ensuring welfare of the humanity and for safeguarding the future of world’s children.

Singh stressed on the need of mutual understanding and cooperation among all countries of the world. “City Montessori School is carving a new future for the world’s children through this historic conference,” the defence minister said.

Eminent personalities from various countries, including President of Mauritius Prithvirajsing Roopun; governor-general, Antigua and Barbuda, Sir Rodney Errey Lawrence Williams and Parliament Speaker, Republic of Ghana, Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, graced the occasion. Mayor of Lucknow, Sanyukta Bhatia, presided over the ceremony.

Earlier, CMS founder and convener of the conference, Jagdish Gandhi called upon all the countries of the world to cooperate to make the world safe and take concrete initiatives to provide a clean and safe society to future generations.

CMS president Geeta Gandhi Kingdon said establishment of a world full of unity, peace and harmony was definitely possible provided sincere and open-hearted efforts were made. The conference will end on November 22.

