Conduct special immunisation drive for pregnant women, children: UP Dy CM

A special vaccination drive will be conducted for children and pregnant women in the state who missed their routine immunisation doses since January this year.

“The ASHA (accredited social health activist workers) and ANM (auxiliary nurse and midwife) workers have been asked to make a list of such children in their respective work area following which a special drive will be conducted,” deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak who is also state’s health minister, said in a press statement on Wednesday.

According to the data, in the year 2019-20 the complete immunisation coverage for children in Uttar Pradesh was 93.51 percent while in 2020-21, the immunisation coverage was 83.60 percent and in 2021-22 (till March) the coverage was 85.6 percent.

“Conduct a survey to find out all those who missed their dose of vaccine, then plan vaccination for them. Ensure all those who have missed a vaccine dose get the same,” Pathak told the chief medical officers in all districts across the state.

Every year around 56 lakh deliveries take place and vaccination at government hospitals and health facilities is done free of cost. “Vaccination is a must for every child. Apart from authorities the parents too have the responsibility to come forward and get their child vaccinated if they (children) have missed any dose,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary general association of international doctors.

The deputy CM has directed officials to collect data at block level and plan vaccination schedule under campaign mode from January. For Japanese Encephalitis vaccination use of e-kavach app should be done.