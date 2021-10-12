Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Cong leader gets show cause for making viral poster welcoming Varun to party
lucknow news

Cong leader gets show cause for making viral poster welcoming Varun to party

The poster made viral on social media by the Congress leader comes close on the heels of BJP leaders Varun Gandhi and Maneka Gandhi being dropped from the 80-member National Executive of the BJP
The poster put up on social media by local Congress leader , Irshad Ullah , welcoming Varun Gandhi to the party. (HT)
Published on Oct 12, 2021 11:45 PM IST
By HT Correspondent

PRAYAGRAJ: A poster bearing photographs of Congress president Sonia Gandhi and BJP MP from Pilibhit Varun Gandhi, welcoming the latter to the Congress, has gone viral on social media here.

The poster carrying the message “Suswagatam! Dukh bhare din beete re bhaiya, ab sukh aayo re…” (Most welcome! Sad days have passed brother, happy days are here...) in Hindi also bears photographs of two local Congress leaders, including city Congress committee secretary, Prayagraj Irshad Ullah and former president of city Congress committee Abhay Awasthi.

Even as the poster attracted a lot of attention on social media, Irshad Ullah was served a show cause notice on Tuesday and now faces possible action if the party remains dissatisfied with his reply over allegedly making the poster viral on social media platforms.

The viral poster comes close on the heels of BJP leaders Varun Gandhi and Maneka Gandhi being dropped from the 80-member National Executive of the BJP within days of Varun Gandhi’s tweets on Lakhimpur Kheri violence.

The notice to Irshad Ullah has been served by Pradeep Narayan Dwivedi, vice-president (administration) of the city Congress committee, Prayagraj , seeking a reply within 24 hours.

In the notice sent to Irshad, it has been said that on October 12, the poster was released by him on the Internet and social media with the message welcoming BJP leader Varun Gandhi in the Congress along with his picture and the photographs of Congress national president Sonia Gandhi. The notice goes on to claim that his continuous actions were damaging the image of the party while warning that if his reply was not satisfactpory, he could be dismissed from all posts and responsibilities given by the party and also expelled, said city Congress committee, Prayagraj president Nafees Anwar.

He said that the act of Irshad Ullah fell under the category of indiscipline and the party would take a decision on it after going through his reply to the notice.

Congress leader Abhay Awasthi distanced himself from the poster, maintaining that he neither made the poster nor shared it. He said that it was now the responsibility of the city Congress committee to look into the incident and take a decision.

